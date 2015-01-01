पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  DJ Was Playing In A Loud Voice On The Farm, Uncle Refused, Nephew Killed

खुरई में रिश्ते तार-तार:खेत पर तेज आवाज में डीजे बजा रहा था चाचा, मना किया तो भतीजे ने मार डाला

सागर11 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
  • सागर जिले के बादंरी थाना क्षेत्र में हुई वारदात

जिले के बांदरी थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवक ने अपने ही चाचा की महज इसलिए हत्या कर दी कि वह खेत में तेज आवाज में डीजे बजा रहा था। मना करने पर चाचा नहीं माने। इसी बात पर दोनों में विवाद हो गया। युवक ने धारदार हथियार से चाचा पर हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक उजनैट चौकी अंतर्गत ग्राम हनमत पहाड़ी में विजय पिता रामगोपाल यादव (45) और आरोपी कन्हैया यादव आपस में रिश्तेदार हैं। खुरई पुलिस एसडीओपी सुमित केरकेट्टा ने बताया कि गांव में विजय और कन्हैया के खेत आसपास हैं। रविववार रात 10 बजे विजय अपने खेत पर खाना बना रहा था। इसी के साथ वह तेज आवाज में डीजे भी बजा रहा था। यही बात भतीजे कन्हैया को नागवार गुजरी।

उसने चाचा विजय से ऐसा करने के लिए मना किया, लेकिन विजय नहीं माना। इसी बात पर दोनों में विवाद होने लगा। विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि कन्हैया ने विजय के सिर पर धारदार हथियार से हमला कर दिया। गंभीर हालत में विजय को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर मामला जांच में लिया है।

