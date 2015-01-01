पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कारोबारी पर झूठा मामला दर्ज करने की साजिश:इंस्पेक्टर, व्यापारी, डॉक्टर सहित 6 पर शारीरिक संबंध का दबाव बनाने, रेप का झूठा षड्यंत्र रचने पर एफआईआर

ग्वालियर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विश्वविद्यालय थाना
  • सिटी सेंटर के पटेल नगर में 6 दिसंबर की घटना
  • पीड़ित युवती के अश्लील फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने की दी धमकी

एक युवती के अश्लील फोटो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर उसे संबंध बनाने के लिए दबाव डालने, एक बड़े ऑटो मोबाइल कारोबारी पर झूठा रेप केस दर्ज कराने के लिए धमकाया गया है। घटना 6 दिसंबर को सिटी सेंटर स्थित एक फ्लैट की है। इस मामले में धमकाने वाले टीआई सुनील शर्मा, तीन डॉक्टर, व्यापारी, एक महिला पर विश्वविद्यालय थाना में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

गुना के नयापुरा में रहने वाली एक 26 वर्षीय युवती ने आवेदन के जरिए शिकायत की थी कि 4 दिसंबर को उनके पास एक महिला का कॉल आया था। महिला ने उसे धमकाया था कि उसने एक ऑटो मोबाइल कारोबारी पर झूठा दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज नहीं कराया तो वह उसके अश्लील फोटो वायरल कर बदनाम कर देंगे। इस धमकी से वह डर गई। 6 दिसंबर को महिला के बुलाने पर उसके सिटी सेंटर फ्लैट पर पहुंची। यहां पहले से ही टीआई सुनील शर्मा, डॉ. बीके सूरी, डॉ. गौरव भटनागर, डॉ. गौरव गुप्ता, व्यापारी गुरुदयाल कुकरेजा बैठे हुए थे। टीआई सुनील शर्मा ने मेरे पहुंचने पर धमकाया कि तू ऑटो मोबाइल कारोबारी पर दुष्कर्म का झूठा मामला दर्ज करा दे। इसके लिए डॉ. गौरव गुप्ता से शारीरिक संबंध बना ले। इससे मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में भी रेप आ जाएगा। जब मना किया तो टीआई ने मोबाइल में मेरे अश्लील फोटो और वीडियो बनाकर उसे सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने की धमकी दी।

गुना कोतवाली में हुई कायमी, मामला यहां आया

युवती ने मामले की शिकायत पहले गुना कोतवाली में की थी। वह वहीं की रहने वाली है। इसके बाद वहां पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करने के बाद केस डायरी जांच के लिए विश्वविद्यालय पुलिस को भेजी, क्योंकि घटनाक्रम सिटी सेंटर का है। गुरुवार शाम को विश्वविद्यालय थाना में पुलिस ने धमकाने पर धारा 506, 509, 34 आईपीसी की तहत और 67, 67 ए और 66 ई आईटी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

आरोपी महिला करा चुकी है मामला दर्ज

आरोपियों में एक महिला का भी नाम है। उस महिला ने कुछ समय पहले ही शहर के एक बड़े कारोबारी पर दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज कराया था। यह मामला काफी चर्चा में रहा था।

