सरकार की तैयारी:पहले प्रदेश के 5 लाख स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगाया जाएगा कोरोना का टीका, इसके बाद 30 लाख सीनियर सिटीजन को

भोपाल22 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • मुख्यमंत्री मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री को दे सकते हैं मध्य प्रदेश की तैयारियों की जानकारी
  • सुबह 10 बजे बैठक में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग जुड़ेंगे मुख्यमंत्री

यह तय नहीं है कि कोरोना की वैक्सीन कब उपलब्ध होगी, लेकिन सरकार ने तैयारी कर ली है कि जब वैक्सीन उपलब्ध होगी तो प्राथमिकता के आधार पर यह टीका पहले किसे लगाया जाएगाl जानकारी के मुताबिक सबसे पहले प्रदेश के सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों के 5 लाख कर्मचारियों को यह टीका लगाया जाएगाl इसके बाद 60 साल से अधिक उम्र वाले लोगों को टीका लगाने के लिए s.m.s. के माध्यम से बुलाया जाएगाl इस श्रेणी के करीब 30 लाख लोग हैंl कोरोना का टीका चरणबद्ध तरीके से लोगों को लगाने की एक रिपोर्ट स्वास्थ्य विभाग में सरकार को भेज दी हैl

दरअसल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजे सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों से कोरोना के टीकाकरण को लेकर वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बात करेंगेl सूत्रों का कहना है कि मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना के टीकाकरण को लेकर तैयारियों की जानकारी प्रधानमंत्री को दे सकते हैंl इसको लेकर देर शाम स्वास्थ विभाग के अधिकारियों ने एक तैयारियों की समीक्षा बैठक कीl जिसमें तय किया गया है कि स्वास्थ्य कर्मी स्कूलों में में जाकर ही टीका लगाएंगे l एक एएनएम द्वारा 1 दिन में करीब 70 लोगों को यह टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया हैl इस काम के लिए मध्य प्रदेश के करीब 12 सौ कर्मचारियों को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों ने ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग दे दी हैl

