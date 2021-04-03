पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Former CM Said Alcoholism Is Destroying The Lives Of The Poor, So No Misunderstanding Arises, So The Letter Was Made Public.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उमा का 'शिव' को पत्र:पूर्व CM ने कहा- शराबखोरी से गरीबों की जिंदगी तबाह हो रही, गलतफहमी ना हो इसलिए सार्वजनिक किया पत्र

भोपाल37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शराबबंदी पर सोशल मीडिया में सरकार को घेरने के बाद पूर्व सीएम भारती ने सीएम को पत्र लिखा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
शराबबंदी पर सोशल मीडिया में सरकार को घेरने के बाद पूर्व सीएम भारती ने सीएम को पत्र लिखा है।
  • सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा था- थोड़े से राजस्व का लालच और माफिया का दबाव शराबबंदी नहीं होने देता
  • 8 मार्च को महिला दिवस के अवसर पर शराबबंदी का अभियान शुरू करने का ऐलान कर चुकी हैं उमा भारती

नई शराब दुकानें खोलने का प्रस्ताव लाकर किरकिरी करा चुकी शिवराज सरकार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती ने घेराबंदी तेज कर दी है। अब उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को एक पत्र लिखा है। इसमें कहा है कि शराबखोरी से गरीबों की जिंदगी तबाह हो रही है। उन्होंने यह भी लिखा कि कोई गलतफहमी ना हो, इसलिए पत्र को सार्वजनिक कर रही हूं।

शराबबंदी को लेकर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती का शिवराज सिंह चौहान को लिखा पत्र।
शराबबंदी को लेकर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती का शिवराज सिंह चौहान को लिखा पत्र।

इस अभियान काे सरकार के खिलाफ या संगठन की लाइन से हटकर चलाने से बचने के लिए उमा भारती ने गांधीजी के अभियान का भी पत्र में उल्लेख किया है। उन्होंने लिखा- गांंधीजी की कल्पना में आजाद भारत में शराबबंदी भी थी। लेकिन इस देश में अभी तक जो प्रयास हुए हैं, वह सरकारी या राजनीतिक की बजाय सामाजिक रूप से ज्यादा सफल हुए हैं। उन्होंने पत्र के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री से कहा है कि 8 मार्च को एक बार फिर अभियान को लेकर विचार विमर्श होगा। इस संबंध में आपसे (शिवराज) के साथ भी बात करते रहेंगे।

सोशल मीडिया पर शुरू किया था अभियान

शिवराज को पत्र लिखने से पहले उमा भारती ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस अभियान को लेकर अपनी मंशा साफ कर दी थी। उन्होंने लिखा था- नशा करने के बाद ही रेप की घटनाएं बढ़ रही हैं, इसलिए नशा और शराबबंदी होनी चाहिए। ऐसा निर्णय लेने के लिए राजनैतिक साहस की जरूरत होती है। मध्य प्रदेश में शराबबंदी को लेकर अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

उमा भारती सरकारी तंत्र पर भी हमलावर हैं। गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा द्वारा नई शराब दुकानें खोलने की पैरवी करने पर उमा भारती ने कहा था- थोड़े से राजस्व का लालच और माफिया का दबाव शराबबंदी नहीं होने देता। देखा जाए तो सरकारी व्यवस्था ही लोगों को शराब पिलाने का प्रबंध करती है। जैसे, मां जिसकी जिम्मेदारी अपने बालक का पोषण करते हुए उसकी रक्षा करने की होती है। वही मां अगर बच्चे को जहर पिला दे, तो सरकारी तंत्र द्वारा शराब की दुकानें खोलना ऐसे ही है।

उमा भारती 8 मार्च को महिला दिवस के अवसर पर शराबबंदी का अभियान शुरू करेंगी। मध्य प्रदेश की बेटी खुशबू इसकी प्लानिंग कर रही है। यह किस तरह का होगा, इसकी जानकारी अगले कुछ दिन में सार्वजनिक करने की बात उमा भारती कह चुकी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें