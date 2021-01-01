पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh Comments On The Rise In Petrol Rate Of Rajya Sabha MP Of Bharatiya Janata Party Subramanian Swamy

दिग्विजय का केंद्र सरकार पर तंज:सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट पर बोले- घोर कलयुग है; भाजपा सांसद ने लिखा था- राम के राज में पेट्रोल 93 और रावण की लंका में 51 रुपए है

भोपाल28 मिनट पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के बयान को आधार बनाकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के बयान को आधार बनाकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।
  • स्वामी ने पेट्रोल के दामों को लेकर केंद्र सरकार को घेरा

देश में पेट्रोल के बढ़ते दामों को लेकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने अपनी ही सरकार की नीतियों को लेकर सवाल उठाया है। उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में लिखा कि राम के भारत में पेट्रोल 93 रुपए, सीता के नेपाल में 53 रुपए और रावण की लंका में पेट्रोल 51 है।

इसके बाद मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने निशाना साधते हुए केंद्र सरकार को आड़े हाथ लिया। उन्होंने स्वामी के सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट पर रिप्लाई किया "आप ने ठीक कहा स्वामी जी, घोर कलियुग है। देश में लगातार पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ने के कारण अब इसके 100 के पार पहुंचने की अटकलें तेज हो गई हैं। कई राज्यों में यह 94 रुपए के पार पहुंच चुका है।

