मध्य प्रदेश में ऑनलाइन एडमिशन:सीएलसी का चौथा चरण आज से- यूजी और पीजी में 3 नवंबर तक नए पंजीयन होंगे, अभी आधी सीटें ही भरीं हैं; कॉलेजों ने एक लाख से ज्यादा सीटें सरेंडर कीं

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
लॉक डाउन का असर निजी कॉलेजों पर भी पड़ा है। इस बार अब तक कॉलेज द्वारा एक लाख से अधिक सीटें सरेंडर की जा चुकी है।
  • दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन 2 से लेकर 4 नवंबर तक, फीस भरने के बाद योजना का लाभ नहीं
  • निजी कॉलेज की यूजी में करीब करीब 89 हजार और पीजी में करीब 21 हजार सीटें कम हुईं

मध्य प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी और अनुदान प्राप्त कॉलेजों में ग्रेजुएशन (यूजी) फर्स्ट ईयर और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन (पीजी) फर्स्ट सेमेस्टर कोर्स के एडमिशन के लिए कॉलेज लेवल काउंसलिंग (सीएलसी) के तहत आज से चौथा चरण शुरू हो गया है। नए पंजीयन कराने वाले छात्र तीन नवंबर तक पंजीयन करा सकते हैं।

दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन 2 से 4 नवंबर तक ही होगा। लेकिन अब तक करीब पौने पांच लाख छात्र दाखिला ले चुके हैं। यह कुल सीटों 10 लाख से आधे से भी कम हैं। जबकि, 15 प्रतिशत सीट बढ़ाने के बाद प्रदेश में कुल 10 लाख 12 हजार 977 सीटें हैं। यह पिछले साल की तुलना में एक लाख कम हैं।

10 नवंबर तक चलेगा यह चरण

यूजी और पीजी के लिए चौथा चरण शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गया है। यह 30 अक्टूबर से 10 नवंबर तक चलेगा। नवीन पंजीयन और दस्तावेजों के सत्यापन के बाद छात्रों को 5 नवंबर से कॉलेजों में रिपोर्ट करना होगा। उन्हें सुबह 10.30 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक उपस्थित दर्ज करानी होगी। छात्र एक से अधिक खाली सीट वाले कॉलेज में भी जा सकते हैं। एडमिशन नहीं होने पर छात्र को दूसरे दिन भी आना होगा। कॉलेज प्रतिदिन दोपहर 3 बजे मैरिट सूची जारी करेगा। नाम आने वाले छात्रों को उसी दिन रात 12 बजे तक फीस जमा करना होगा।

इस साल एक लाख से अधिक सीटें सरेंडर

जानकारी के अनुसार इस साल लॉकडाउन के कारण प्रदेश भर के निजी कॉलेजों ने बड़ी संख्या में सीटें सरेंडर की है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल एक लाख से अधिक सीटें कॉलेजों ने सरेंडर की है। जानकारों के अनुसार छात्रों का मानना है कि जब कॉलेज लगना नहीं है, तो ऑन लाइन क्लास के लिए फीस क्यों दी जाएं? ऐसे में प्राइवेट भी परीक्षा दी जा सकती है।

वर्षयूजीपीजीसरेंडर सीटें
2019-209 लाख 34 हजार 8041 लाख 88 हजार 881करीब 18 हजार
2020-218 लाख 45 हजार 7841 लाख 67 हजार 1931 लाख 10 हजार 708

​​​​​फीस भरने के बाद योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा

मुख्यमंत्री मेधावी छात्र योजना और मुख्यमंत्री जनकल्याण योजना के तहत छात्र फीस भरने के दौरान इसका चयन कर इसका लाभ ले सकते हैं। उन्हें इसके तहत किसी भी तरह की फीस नहीं भरने होगी। हालांकि, इसके बाद उन्हें जरूरी दस्तावेज उपलब्ध कराना होंगे। एक बार फीस जमा करने के बाद योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा।

