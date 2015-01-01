पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Framers Protest Vs BJP Kisan Chaupal MP Bhopal Update; Bharatiya Janata Party Outreach Programme To Dispel Misconceptions Over Farm Laws

डैमेज कंट्रोल की तैयारी:प्रदेश के 8 बड़े जिलों में सम्मेलन कर किसानों को कृषि कानून के फायदे बताएगी BJP

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
केंद्रीय कृषि कानून के फायदे किसानों को बताने के लिए बीजेपी प्रदेश में 8 संभागीय मुख्यालयों में सम्मेलन करेगी।
  • प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने महामंत्रियों के साथ बनाई रणनीति
  • महामंत्री रणवीर सिंह रावत को सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

कृषि कानून को लेकर 16 दिन से दिल्ली की सड़कों पर डटे किसानों और केंद्र सरकार के बीच जंग और लंबी होती दिख रही है। किसानों के सख्त रवैये को देखते हुए बीजेपी भी आरपार की लड़ाई के मूड में आ गई है। पार्टी ने मध्य प्रदेश में 8 बड़े जिलों में सम्मेलन करने की तैयारी कर ली है, जिसमें किसानों को केंद्रीय कृषि कानून के फायदे बताने की कोशिश होगी। किसानों को बिल से जुड़े 'झूठ' और 'सच' के बारे में बताया जाएगा।

पार्टी सूत्रों ने बताया कि केंद्रीय नेतृत्व ने शुक्रवार को प्रदेश संगठन को निर्देश दिए थे कि किसानों के बीच जाकर कृषि कानूनों के फायदे बताए जाएं। इसके बाद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने बैठक बुलाई थी। इसमें प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री सुहास भगत और सह संगठन महामंत्री हितानंद शर्मा के साथ पांचों महामंत्री रणवीर सिंह रावत, हरिशंकर खटीक, शरतेंदु तिवारी, भगवानदास सबनानी और कविता पाटीदार भी मौजूद थे। रावत चूंकि किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हैं। उन्हें इसकी रणनीति बनाने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कृषि मंत्री पटेल को बुलाया

सूत्राें ने बताया कि शनिवार को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल को बुलाया। पटेल दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे बीजेपी कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने उनसे बंद कमरे में करीब एक घंटे बात की। माना जा रहा है कि इस दौरान कृषि बिल को लेकर आगे की रणनीति पर चर्चा हुई है।

बड़े किसानों को सीएम हाउस बुलाने की तैयारी

सूत्रों ने बताया कि किसान सम्मेलन आयोजित करने से पहले प्रदेश के किसान संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों को सीएम हाउस बुलाने की तैयारी हो रही है। इस पदाधिकारियों की मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के साथ बैठक कराई जाएगी।

आत्मनिर्भर किसान अभियान चला चुकी है बीजेपी

कृषि कानून को जमीन पर उतारने की बीजेपी एक बार पहले कोशिश कर चुकी है। पार्टी ने कृषि बिल दोनों सदनों में पारित होने बाद सितंबर माह में पार्टी ने सभी सांसदों को निर्देश दिए थे कि किसानों का भ्रम दूर करने के लिए अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में कार्यक्रम आयोजित करें।लेकिन इसका कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ था। इसके बाद एक अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया था। जिसके तहत किसानों के बीच इन क़ानूनों का प्रचार किया गया। इसे "आत्मनिर्भर किसान" नाम दिया गया था।

