  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Good News For Bhopal Passengers! Jhelum Express Punjab Mail Will Start Running Again From December 1

रेलवे यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी:भोपाल से होकर जाने वाली झेलम और पंजाब मेल 1 दिसंबर से चलने लगी

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
भोपाल से होकर जाने वाली पंजाब मेल और झेलम एक्सप्रेस दोबारा से 1 दिसंबर से शुरू हो रही हैं।
  • कोरोना के कारण से दोनों ट्रेन बंद कर दी गई थीं

भोपाल से होकर गुजरने वाली झेलम और पंजाब मेल स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 1 दिसंबर से दोबारा चलने लगेगी। इसके साथ ही दोनों ट्रेनों के चलने को लेकर लंबे समय से किया जा रहा इंतजार खत्म हो गया हैं। इन दोनों ट्रेनों के चलने से भोपाल समेत मप्र से फिरोजपुर, मुंबई, पुणे, जम्मूतवी जाने वाले यात्रियों को आसानी होगी।

रेलवे ने रविवार को दोनों ट्रेनों को अगले आदेश तक चलाने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। जरूरत पड़ी तो ट्रेनों का परिचालन स्थगित भी किया जा सकता है। पंजाब मेल एक्सप्रेस मुंबई के सीएमएसटी स्टेशन से फिरोजपुर और झेलम स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस पुणे से जम्मूतवी के बीच चलेगी। ये दोनों ट्रेनें कोरोना संक्रमण के पूर्व तक चलती थी, जिन्हें संक्रमण के चलते बंद कर दिया गया था। ट्रेनों को चलाने की घोषणा करने के साथ-साथ रेलवे ने यह भी कहा है कि ये दोनों ट्रेनें पूरी तरह आरक्षित है। इनमें रिजर्वेशन कराने वाले यात्री ही यात्रा कर सकेंगे।

यह हैं ट्रेन

1.

ट्रेन नंबर : 01077

ट्रेन का नाम : पुणे-जम्मूतवी झेलम स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : पुणे से शाम 5.20 बजे से (1 दिसंबर)

भोपाल आएगी : दूसरे दिन सुबह 8.33 बजे हबीबगंज और सुबह 8.50 बजे भोपाल पहुंचेगी।

2.

ट्रेन नंबर : 01078

ट्रेन का नाम : जम्मुतवी-पुणे झेलम स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : जम्मूतवी से रात 11.40 बजे (13 दिसंबर)

भोपाल आएगी : दूसरे दिन रात 11.15 बजे भोपाल और रात 11.32 बजे हबीबगंज पहुंचेगी।

3.

ट्रेन नंबर : 02137

ट्रेन का नाम : सीएसएमटी-फिरोजपुर पंजाब मेल स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : सीएसएमटी से शाम 7.35 बजे (1 दिसंबर)

भोपाल आएगी : अगले दिन सुबह 9.28 बजे हबीबगंज और सुबह 9.45 बजे भोपाल पहुंचेगी।

4.

ट्रेन नंबर : 02138

ट्रेन का नाम : फिरोजपुर-सीएमएसटी पंजाब मेल स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस

प्रारंभिक स्टेशन : दिसंबर से फिरोजपुर से रात 9.45 बजे (3 दिसंबर)

भोपाल आएगी : अगले दिन शाम 4.45 बजे भोपाल और शाम 5.02 बजे हबीबगंज पहुंचेगी।

