आबकारी नीति 2021-22:सरकार की नई नीति... ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर कर सकेंगे शराब, होम डिलीवरी होगी, लाइसेंस फीस बढ़ने की संभावना

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
नई आबकारी नीति का ड्राफ्ट वाणिज्यिक कर व आबकारी मंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा के पास पहुंच चुका है। यहां से मंजूरी के बाद इसे मुख्यमंत्री के पास भेजा जाएगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
नई आबकारी नीति का ड्राफ्ट वाणिज्यिक कर व आबकारी मंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा के पास पहुंच चुका है। यहां से मंजूरी के बाद इसे मुख्यमंत्री के पास भेजा जाएगा।
  • ड्राफ्ट लगभग तैयार, मंत्री के पास पहुंचा, सीएम की मुहर बाकी
  • एक समूह में 3 से 4 दुकानें ही होंगी, दुकान से खरीदने पर बिल देना होगा

बीते महीनों में उज्जैन-मुरैना में जहरीली शराब से 40 लोगों की मौत होने से उपजे सियासी बवाल के बीच राज्य सरकार वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए नई आबकारी नीति लाने जा रही है। इसका ड्राफ्ट लगभग तैयार हो चुका है। इसमें शराब की ऑनलाइन बिक्री का प्रस्ताव किया गया है यानी ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर करने पर शराब सीधे घर पहुंच जाएगी। इसके साथ ही दुकानों से खरीदी पर भुगतान का बिल भी अनिवार्य किया जा सकता है।

फिलहाल यह ड्राफ्ट वाणिज्यिक कर व आबकारी मंत्री जगदीश देवड़ा के पास पहुंच चुका है। यहां से मंजूरी के बाद इसे मुख्यमंत्री के पास भेजा जाएगा। बता दें कि नई नीति को फरवरी में ही मंजूरी देनी होगी, क्योंकि मार्च में नीलामी की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ होगी। नीलामी के लिए लाइसेंस फीस कितने प्रतिशत बढ़ानी है, इस पर निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री करेंगे।

आबकारी-वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग को अलग करने का सुझाव, मंत्री असहमत
इस नीति में अवैध शराब की बिक्री रोकने के लिए गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव राजेश राजौरा की अध्यक्षता में बनी एसआईटी के ज्यादातर सुझावों पर सहमति बन गई है। हालांकि नीति पर हुई बैठक में मंत्री ने इसके दो सुझावों को अमान्य बताया।

पहला केस- आबकारी विभाग को वाणिज्यिक कर से अलग करना चाहिए। इस पर एसआईटी का तर्क है कि अभी आबकारी विभाग सिर्फ राजस्व जुटाने में लगा रहता है। विभाग अलग होगा तो वैधानिक कार्रवाई भी हो सकेगी।

दूसरा- आबकारी विभाग में अपर आयुक्त या अतिरिक्त सचिव के पद पर डीआईजी स्तर के आईपीएस अफसर की पदस्थापना हो। इससे अवैध शराब के खिला‌फ कार्रवाई का स्तर मजबूत होगा। इन दोनों सुझावों पर मंत्री ने असहमति जताई।

ड्राफ्ट की 10 बड़ी बातें : एमएसपी-एमआरपी में ज्यादा अंतर नहीं होगा

  • पड़ोसी राज्यों की तुलना में मप्र में देसी और विदेशी शराब की कीमत क्रमश: 59 से लेकर 81% तक अधिक है। इसकी मुख्य वजह रिटेलर का अधिक मार्जिन उठाना। एमएसपी और एमआरपी में बड़ा फर्क होना। इसी वजह से सीमावर्ती राज्य से भी अवैध शराब आती है। कीमतें व्यावहारिक हों। एमएसपी (मिनिमम सेलिंग प्राइज) और मैग्जीमम रिटेल प्राइज में ज्यादा अंतर नहीं होगा।
  • सभी महत्वपूर्ण पदों डिस्टिलरी, बियर फैक्ट्री, वेयर हाउस और फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड में तैनात कर्मचारियों कारोटेशन समय पर।
  • बड़े समूहों की मोनोपॉली खत्म होगी। जिलों में भी एक या दो समूहों की बजाए एक ठेकेदार को अधिकतम तीन-चार दुकानें समूह बनाकर दी जाएंगी। इससे व्यावसायिक प्रतिद्वंद्वता बढ़ेगी।
  • शराब ले जाने वाले टैंकरों को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक लॉक में रखा जाएगा। टैंकरों में आरएफआईडी तथा जीपीआरएस लगेंगे।
  • दूसरे राज्यों में शराब ले जाने के लिए 60 दिन का ऑनलाइन टीपी (निर्यात परमिट) जारी की जाती है। पूवोर्त्तर के राज्यों के लिए 90 दिन का वक्त होता है। इसे कम किया जाएगा। ताकि अनियमितता का मौका न मिले।
  • अभी सबसे कम 180 मिली की बोतल या पैकेट मिलता है। उत्तर प्रदेश में यह 90 मिली का होता है। मप्र की लाइसेंसी दुकानों में 90 या 120 मिली की बोतल या पैकेट में शराब उपलब्ध होगी।
  • अवैध शराब की बिक्री रोकने के लिए सजा को कठोर किया जा सकता है। मसलन, धारा 49(ए) में मानवीय उपयोग के लिए जो शराब न हो, उस संबंध में है। इसे सख्त किया जाए। गलत तरीके से शराब बनाने पर दस साल से लेकर उम्र कैद तक का प्रावधान हो। शराब के साथ जहरीला या हानिकारक पदार्थ मिलाने पर मृत्यु हो जाए तो आरोपी को भी मौत या उम्र कैद की सजा मिले।
  • शराब का कोई विज्ञापन करता है तो 3 से 5 वर्ष की सजा व 10 लाख जुर्माना किया जाए। आबकारी और पुलिस पर शासकीय कार्यवाही के दौरान हमला किया जाता है तो हमलवर को 7 से 10 साल की सजा हो।
