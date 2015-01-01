पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 8th Class Student Email ID Hacked By Mobile Number

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई तरीके की हैकिंग:मोबाइल नंबर से 8वीं की छात्रा का ई-मेल हैक किया; 27 साल का हैकर बोला- प्यार भरी बात करो नहीं तो बदनाम कर दूंगा

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी ने मोबाइल फोन नंबर की मदद से बच्ची की ई-मेल हैक कर लिया था।
  • इंस्टाग्राम आईडी हैक कर पीड़िता को ब्लैकमेल करने वाला शातिर हैकर तेलंगाना में मिला

भोपाल में 8वीं क्लास में पढ़ने वाली एक नाबालिग लड़की के मोबाइल नंबर से आरोपी ने उसका ई-मेल आईडी हैक कर लिया। उसके पर्सनल मैसेज और फोटो निकालकर उसे भेजने लगा। बदनाम करने की धमकी देते हुए बोला कि अगर वह प्यार भरी बात नहीं करती है, तो वह उसे कहीं का नहीं छोड़ेगा। असल में लड़की ने अपने ई-मेल का पासवर्ड अपना मोबाइल फोन नंबर ही रखा था।

आरोपी ने इसी का फायदा उठाकर उसका ई-मेल हैक कर लिया था। करीब दो महीने तक मानिक प्रताड़ना झेल चुकी लड़की की शिकायत पर सायबर क्राइम भोपाल ने आरोपी को तेलंगाना से पकड़ लाई। हालांकि आरोपी की एक महिला साथी फरार है। साइबर क्राइम उप पुलिस अधीक्षक नीतू सिंह ने बताया कि 8वीं क्लास में पढ़ने वाली नाबालिग छात्रा ने शिकायत की थी।

छात्रा ने बताया कि फेक आईडी से एक युवक ने उससे दोस्ती कर उसका ई-मेल हैक कर लिया था। वह उसके पर्सनल फोटो निकालकर ब्लैकमेल करने लगा। वह उससे दो महीने से लगातार प्यार भरी बातें नहीं करने पर बदनाम करने की धमकी दे रहा था। छात्रा की शिकायत पर सायबर क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने 27 साल के आरोपी तुरूपु सांई कुमार पिता चंद्रशेखर रेडडी को ग्राम गगना गुढम थाना कोन दुर्ग जिला रंगा रेड्डी तेलंगाना से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह अपने साथी कुमारी श्रावनी के साथ मिलकर फेक इंस्टाग्राम बनाता था। कुमारी फरार है।

इस तरह करता था हैकिंग

आरोपी तुरूपु ने बताया कि वह इंस्टाग्राम फेक आईडी बनाकर लड़कियों को फ्रेंड रि क्यूस्ट भेजता था। दोस्ती होने के बाद वह उनका मोबाइल फोन नंबर निकालकर उनके ई-मेल आईडी खोल लेता था। इससे उसे उनके बारे में पूरी पर्सनल जानकारी मिल जाती थी। इसी तरह उसने भोपाल में 8वीं क्लास की बच्ची को फंसाया था।

मोबाइल तक पर कंट्रोल कर लेता था

ई-मेल आईडी ब्लाक करने के बाद वह उससे सभी तरह की जानकारी जैसे निजी फोटो एवं वीडियो के साथ अन्य जानकारी भी निकाल लेता था। फिर पीड़िता को इंस्टाग्राम आईडी से ब्लैकमेल कर प्यार भरी बातें करने के लिए कहने लगता था। वह उसके मोबाइल फोन तक पर कंट्रोल कर लेता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें