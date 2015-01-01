पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Had It Joined Hands With BSP In MP, Congress Would Have Won 14 Instead Of 9

जिद में गंवाई सीटें:मप्र में बसपा से हाथ मिला लिया होता, तो 9 की बजाय 14 जीत जाती कांग्रेस

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिद नहीं करते तो शायद तस्वीर दूसरी होती।
  • ग्वालियर-चंबल अंचल में 5 सीटें हैं, जहां कांग्रेस और बसपा के बीच वोट बंटने से जीत गई भाजपा
  • फूलसिंह बरैया की हार की वजह भी यही कारण बना

मप्र उपचुनाव संग्राम में ग्वालियर-चंबल में दो सबसे बड़े किरदार थे। पहले- ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और दूसरे- बहुजन समाज पार्टी। राजनीतिक कद की लड़ाई में कांग्रेस ने पहले सिंधिया को खोया और फिर जिद में बसपा से दूरी बना ली। नतीजा सबके सामने है कि ग्वालियर-चंबल की सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ी बसपा कांग्रेस के लिए वोट कटवा साबित हो गई। उसने 5 सीटों पर वोट काटे और जीत भाजपा की झोली में डाल दी। जौरा सीट तो ऐसी है, जहां बसपा-कांग्रेस के वोट प्रतिशत को मिला दें, तो यह भाजपा से 20% ज्यादा निकलेगा। वोट बंट जाने से भाजपा आसानी से जीत गई।

आंकड़े देखें, तो भाजपा 19 सीट ला पाई है और कांग्रेस दहाई का अंक भी नहीं छू सकी। उसे 9 ही सीट मिलीं, लेकिन यदि भांडेर, जौरा, मल्हरा, मेहगांव और पोहरी जैसी सीटें देखें, तो वहां कांग्रेस की हार का किरदार ही बसपा ने निभाया।

भांडेर सीट : महज 0.2% वोट कम मिले कांग्रेस को भाजपा से

कांग्रेस के फूलसिंह बरैया और भाजपा की रक्षा सिरोनिया के बीच रोचक मुकाबला हुआ। शुरुआत में बरैया बढ़त में थे और मजबूत भी लगे, लेकिन बाद में पांसा पलट गया। बसपा के महेंद्र बौद्ध ने 7500 वोटों लाकर कांग्रेस का खेल बिगाड़ दिया। बरैया को 45.1 प्रतिशत वोट मिले हैं, जबकि रक्षा को 45.3, जबकि बौद्ध 5.6 प्रतिशत वोट ले गए। यानी यदि कांग्रेस और बसपा के वोट जोड़ दें, तो वह विजयी पार्टी भाजपा से 5.4% प्रतिशत ज्यादा होता है।

जौरा सीट : वोट मिला दें तो भाजपा से 20% ज्यादा

यह सीट भी त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले के कारण कांग्रेस के हाथ से छिटक गई। यहां कांग्रेस के पंकज उपाध्याय को 31.2 प्रतिशत वोट मिले हैं, जबकि विजेता उम्मीदवार भाजपा के सूबेदारसिंह को 39 प्रतिशत। इनके बीच बसपा के सोनेराम कुशवाह 28% वोट ले गए हैं। उनके वोट लगभग-लगभग कांग्रेस से दो प्रतिशत ही कम है। पंकज और सोनेराम के वोट मिला दें, तो वह 59% प्रतिशत होता है जो कि भाजपा से 20% ज्यादा हैं।

मल्हरा : अखंड दादा ने बिगाड़ा रामसिया का गणित

भाजपा के प्रद्युम्न लोधी की जीत के सबसे बड़े किरदार बसपा के अखंड प्रताप दादा हैं। वे यहां 20502 वोट यानी 13.7 प्रतिशत वोट ले गए। कांग्रेस को 33.4 प्रतिशत वोट ही मिले हैं। यदि कांग्रेस की रामसिया भारती और अखंड दादा के वोट जोड़ दें, तो 47.1 प्रतिशत होते हैं। यह भाजपा के उम्मीदवार प्रद्युमन से दो प्रतिशत ज्यादा हैं। विजेता प्रद्युम्न लोधी को 45.1 प्रतिशत वोट मिले हैं।

मेहगांव : कटारे के वोट काट गए योगेश, बने हार की वजह

यहां मंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया चुनाव जीत गए, लेकिन बड़ी मुश्किल से। उन्हें 45.1 प्रतिशत वोट मिले हैं। कांग्रेस के हेमंत कटारे को 37.7 प्रतिशत वोट मिले हैं, जिनके वोट काटते गए बसपा के योगेश नरवरिया। उन्हें 22 हजार 305 वोट मिले हैं जो कि कुल वोट का 13.7 प्रतिशत है। यदि बसपा और कांग्रेस के वोट जोड़ें तो वह मंत्री भदौरिया के वोट शेयर से 6.3 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है।

पोहरी : बसपा ने कांग्रेस को तीसरे नंबर पर पहुंचा दिया

कांग्रेस के हरिवल्लभ शुक्ला की हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण बसपा के कैलाश कुशवाह ही रहे और कांग्रेस को यहां तीसरे नंबर पर पहुंचा दिया। यहां बसपा का वोट शेयर 26 प्रतिशत रहा जबकि कांग्रेस का 25.2 ही रहा। भाजपा के विजेता उम्मीदवार मंत्री सुरेश धाकड़ ने 39.2 प्रतिशत वोट पाए। यदि बसपा-कांग्रेस साथ देखें तो यह भाजपा से 12 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें