  • Head And Torso Found On The Banks Of Parvati River, Police Searching For Arms And Legs

प्रेम प्रसंग में युवक की हत्या:पार्वती नदी के किनारे मिला सिर और धड़, हाथ,पैर अभी तलाश रही पुलिस

ग्वालियर35 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • एक दिन पहले खेत पर चने काटने गया था युवक
  • तभी से था लापता, एक आरोपी पकड़ा, तीन फरार
  • शिवपुरी के बैराड़ के बेहरगंवा गांव की घटना

एक दिन पहले लापता हुए युवक का शव पार्वती नदी के किनारे टुकड़ों में मिला है। दो अलग-अलग बोरे पड़े मिले हैं। एक में युवक का सिर और दूसरे में धड़ मिला है। युवक के हाथ,पैर अभी तक नहीं मिले हैं। पुलिस हाथ,पैर तलाश कर रही है। घटना शिवपुरी के बैराड़ में बेहरगंवा गांव की है। टुकड़ों में शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई है। एक आरोपी पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। तीन अभी फरार हैं। मृतक शादी शुदा था उसके बाद भी एक युवती से प्रेम करना महंगा पड़ गया है।

शिवपुरी के बैराड़ स्थित फुली पुरा निवासी 32 वर्षीय केशव पुत्र सिपाही सिंह यादव मंगलवार रात खेत पर चने काटने के लिए गया था। पर वह लौटकर ही नहीं आया। सुबह तक उसका कुछ पता नहीं चला तो परिजन खेत पर पहुंचे। यहां युवक के हाथ का कड़ा पड़ा मिला है। पास में घसीटने के निशान थे और खून पड़ा था। जिस पर परिजन ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना मिलने पर थाना प्रभारी सतीश सिंह चौहान मौके पर पहुंचे। इस पर लापता की हिस्ट्री खंगाली और बेहरगंवा गांव के कुछ संदेहियों को उठाकर पूछताछ की। इसमें से एक संदेही ने हत्या करना कुबूल किया है। आरोपी की निशानदेही पर पुलिस पार्वती नदी के किनारे पहुंची। यहां दो अलग-अलग बोरे पड़े मिले थे। इनको खोला तो एक में केशव का सिर और दूसरे में धड़ मिला है।

हाथ पैर काटकर बोर के गड्‌ढे में डाल दिए

जब पुलिस ने सिर और धड़ के बाद हाथ,पैर के बारे में पूछा तो आरोपी ने कुबूल किया कि हाथ,पैर काटकर बोर के गड्‌ढ़े में फेंक दिए हैं। पुलिस बोर से शव के दो टुकड़े निकालने का प्रयास कर रही है।

एक युवती को रखे था

मृतक शादी शुदा था और उसके बाद भी वह एक युवती को कुछ समय से अपने साथ रखे था। इसको लेकर ही कई बार विवाद हो चुका था। मंगलवार रात केशव अकेला मिल गया और आरोपियों ने मौका देखकर काम तमाम कर दिया। पहचान न हो सके इसलिए शव के चार टुकड़े किए थे।

एक आरोपी पकड़ा गया है

युवक की हत्या में एक आरोपी को पकड़ा गया है, तीन की तलाश जारी है। हत्या के पीछे फिलहाल प्रेम प्रसंग की बात पता लगी है। पड़ताल की जा रही है।

नंदन राजपूत,

एसडीओपी पोहरी

