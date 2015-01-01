पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नौकरियां मिलेंगी:उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा - एक हजार पदों पर होगी भर्ती; गली-गली में खुलने वाले कॉलेजों पर लगेगी पाबंदी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मध्यप्रदेश उच्च शिक्षा विभाग जल्द ही एक हजार पदों पर भर्ती करने जा रहा है। -प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • दीपावली के बाद फिर से छात्रों को एडमिशन का मौका
  • प्रभारी प्रचार्य को पढ़ाई के कार्य से मुक्त कर अतिथि विद्वान रखे जाएंगे
  • 50 सहायक प्रध्यापक को पदोन्नत कर सह प्रध्यापक बनाए जाएंगे

उच्च शिक्षा में सुधार के लिए जल्द ही शिक्षकों के एक हजार पदों पर भर्ती होगी, जबकि शेष पद पदोन्नति कर भरे जाएंगे। इसकी घोषणा गुरुवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री मोहन यादव ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि हम शिक्षा के स्तर में सुधार के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। सभी छात्रों को एडमिशन मिले और उन्हें शिक्षा के साथ प्रोफेशनल शिक्षा मिले, इसके प्रयास किए जाने लगे हैं।

200 कॉलेज होंगे आदर्श

सरकार जल्द ही 517 कॉलेजों में से 200 कॉलेजों को सर्व सुविधायुक्त करने जा रही है। इसमें छात्रों को सभी तरह की सुविधाएं एक ही कॉलेज में मिलने लगेंगी। इन कॉलेजों को आदर्श बनाया जाएगा। प्रभारी प्राचार्य को पढ़ाई की जिम्मेदारी से मुक्त कर अतिथि विद्वान को रखने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। एक महाविद्यालय में तीन प्राचार्य की ट्रेनिंग होगी।

सहायक प्राध्यापक होंगे पदोन्नत

प्रदेश के 550 सहायक प्राध्यापकों को पदोन्नत कर सह प्राध्यापक बनाए जाएंगे। प्राध्यापकों की पेंशन का सरलीकरण किया जाएगा। साथ ही, जनभागीदारी समिति का भी गठन किया जाएगा। कोरोना काल में कॉलेजों में ठीक समय में परीक्षा हो, इसके लिए रणनीति बनाई गई है।

मानसिक तनाव दूर करने काउंसलिंग

कोरोना के कारण छात्रों में डिप्रेशन बढ़ रहा है। इसके लिए काउंसलिंग की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसमें छात्र पढ़ाई से लेकर अन्य तरह से तनाव के कारणों की जानकारी ली जाएगी।

गली-मोहल्ले में खुलने वाले कॉलेजों पर नकेल

गली-मोहल्ले में खोले जा रहे कॉलेज पर लगाम लगाई जाएगी। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य उच्च शिक्षा के स्तर को बेहतर करने और छात्रों को सुविधाएं बढ़ाने पर है। प्रदेश प्रदेश के समस्त विश्वविद्यालय एवं महाविद्यालय में हेल्प डेस्क का गठन किया जाएगा। कॉलेजों मं रोजगार प्रशिक्षण और वोकल फॉर लोकल के लिए काउंसलिंग अन्य गतिविधियां आयोजित की जाएंगी। कैबिनेट के निर्णय के आधार पर उच्च शिक्षा विभाग में रिक्त पदों के आधार पर 5% भर्ती की कार्यवाही पूरी की जाएगी। शिक्षा विभाग शिक्षक अभिभावक योजना के माध्यम से प्रत्येक शिक्षक द्वारा अपने आवंटित विद्यार्थियों से नियमित संवाद करेंगे।

दिवाली के बाद छात्रों को एडमिशन का एक और मौका

मंत्री यादव ने बताया कि एडमिशन के 5 चरण पूर्ण किए जा चुके हैं। एक चरण दीपाली के बाद और करेंगे, ताकि बचे हुए बच्चों को भी एडमिशन मिल जाए। कोरोना के चलते परीक्षा का विकल्प निकाला जाएगा, ताकि बच्चों का नुकसान न हो, इसके लिए टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया जाएगा।

