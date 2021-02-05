पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क निर्माण में होती रही लापरवाही:दिलीप बिल्डिकॉन समेत कई कंपनियों को दिया गया हाईवे का काम, आज तक अधूरा; जिम्मेदार भी करते रहे लीपापोती

सीधीएक घंटा पहले
एनएच 39 पर पिछले चार दिनों से जाम लगा हुआ है। इस कारण बस चालक ने नहर का रास्ता चुना। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • आजादी के 74 साल बाद भी नहीं बन पाया सीधी का मुख्य हाईवे
  • 15 किमी सोन नदी से मोहनिया घाटी तक पूरा रूट खराब

केंद्र और राज्य सरकारें डिजिटल इंडिया का दावा करते हुए मध्यप्रदेश की सड़कों की तुलना वॉशिंगटन से कर रही हैं। जमीनी हकीकत जुदा है। रीवा-सीधी और सीधी-सिंगरौली हाईवे की असलियत ये है कि वर्षों बाद भी सड़क की हालत जर्जर है। कहने को एनएच 39 को बनाने की जिम्मेदारी दिलीप बिल्डिकॉन समेत दूसरी कंपनियों को दिया गया, लेकिन निर्माण आज तक अधूरा है। आजादी के 74 साल बाद भी मुख्य मार्ग अधूरे हैं। खास है, इस अधूरे मार्ग का भी टोल टैक्स वसूला जा रहा है। इसका खुलासा उस समय हुआ जब मंगलवार को सीधी से बघवार के रास्ते सरदा, पटना,​ हिनौता के रास्ते सतना जा रही बस बाणसागर की नहर में जल समाधि ले ली।

पहले एनएच 75 और अब एनएच 39 नेशनल हाईवे का काम दिलीप बिल्डिकॉन समेत नामी कंपनियों को दिया गया। किसी ने भी समय पर काम पूरा नहीं किया। रसूख की दम पर एक्सटेंशन पर एक्सटेंशन लेते रहे। वहीं, दूसरी ओर जिम्मेदार अधिकारी मामले में लीपापोती करते रहे। नतीजा, हादसे दर हादसे होते रहे, लेकिन जिम्मेदारों ने अमल नहीं किया। मंगलवार को जब बस हादसा हुआ, तो दावों की पोल खुल गई।

फिर भी चल रही टोल वसूली

स्थानीय निवासी सूर्यपाल सिहं राजन ने बताया, सीधी और सिंगरौली सड़कों के मामले में आज भी पिछड़े हैं। यहां अधिकारी सिर्फ जेब भरने आते हैं। जनता का पैसा लूट कर दूसरे जिले चले जाते हैं। अभी भी 80 किमी वाले रीवा-सीधी मार्ग में 15 किमी सोन नदी से मोहनिया घाटी जाने वाला मार्ग अधूरा है। फिर भी कंपनियां टैक्स वसूल रही हैं।

सिंगरौली मार्ग में जाना यानि मौत को गले लगाना

100 किमी वाले सीधी-सिंगरौली मार्ग में चलना मुश्किल है। सड़कों की दुर्दशा ऐसा है कि इस सड़क पर चलना मौत को दावत देने जैसा है। इसी कारण अन्य जिलों के लोग कटनी के रास्ते रेलगाड़ी से जाते हैं। बारिश के समय में तो यहां चलना भी मुश्किल होता है।

रेत तस्करी से सड़कें नष्ट

गांव वालों ने बताया, जो सड़कें शासन द्वारा बनाई जाती हैं। वह रेत तस्करी के चक्कर में नष्ट हो जाती हैं। मुख्य मार्ग भी ओवरलोडिंग के कारण ज्यादा दिन नहीं चलते। इसके अलावा सीधी से सतना और रीवा के लिए दो मार्ग जाते हैं। एक छुहिया घाटी के रास्ते गोविंदगढ़ होते हुए सतना-रीवा। दूसरा रास्ता मोहनिया घाटी से होकर जाता है, जहां वर्षों से टनल का काम चल रहा है, जो आज तक पूरा नहीं हुआ।

पूर्व सीएम ने सीधी की जगह सिंगरौली का किया विकास

बता दें, तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री स्वर्गीय अजुर्न सिंह ने सीधी को विभाजित कर सिंगरौली जिला बना दिया। फिर चुनावी भाषण में सिंगरौली को सिंगापुर बनाने की ठान ली। सिंगरौली ऊर्जा राजधानी के नाम से जाना जाता है, लेकिन सीधी की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया।

