पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Home Department Charges DGP Vivek Johri Is Transferring Out Of His Authority To IPS Officers, DGP Said After Transfer, Officers Are Given Charge

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गृह विभाग -PHQ आमने सामने:गृह विभाग का आरोप- डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी अपने अधिकार से बाहर जाकर IPS अफसरों की पोस्टिंग कर रहे, DGP बोले - ट्रांसफर के बाद अफसरों को प्रभार दिया जाता है

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईपीएस अफसरों के ट्रांसफर को लेकर गृह विभाग और पीएचक्यू आमने-सामने आ गए है। डीजीपी ने जिन तीन आईपीएस अफसरों की पोस्टिंग की थी, उसे गृह विभाग ने कैंसिल कर दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
आईपीएस अफसरों के ट्रांसफर को लेकर गृह विभाग और पीएचक्यू आमने-सामने आ गए है। डीजीपी ने जिन तीन आईपीएस अफसरों की पोस्टिंग की थी, उसे गृह विभाग ने कैंसिल कर दिया है।
  • गृह विभाग ने डीजीपी को पत्र लिखकर जताई नाराजगी।
  • डीजीपी के आदेशों को गृह विभाग ने निरस्त कर दिए।

मध्य प्रदेश में आईपीएस अफसरों के ट्रांसफर को लेकर गृह विभाग और पुलिस मुख्यालय (PHQ) आमने सामने आ गए हैं। गृह विभाग ने एक पत्र गुरुवार को डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी को लिखा था। जिसमें कहा था कि डीजीपी को सीनियर अफसरों की पोस्टिंग करने का अधिकार नहीं है। इस पर डीजीपी का कहना है कि किसी भी अफसर का ट्रांसफर होने के बाद पीएचक्यू में प्रभार सौंपे जाने का आदेश किया जाता है, इसकी वजह यह है कि नई पोस्टिंग से संबंधित आदेश निकलने में समय लगता है। ऐसे में अफसरों को बिना काम के खाली नहीं रखा जा सकता है। इसलिए मुख्यालय स्तर पर आदेश जारी कर अफसरों को कार्यभार सौंपा जाता है। इसके बाद गृह विभाग यह आदेश शासन स्तर पर जारी करता है।
मंत्रालय सूत्रों ने बताया कि गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव राजेश राजौरा ने डीजीपी को पत्र लिखकर अधिकार क्षेत्र से बाहर जाकर आइपीएस अफसरों के तबादले करने पर आपत्ति जताई है। पत्र में कहा गया है कि उन्हें आइपीएस के तबादले करने का अधिकार नहीं है। डीजीपी अगर चाहें तो सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेज सकते हैं। जिस पर राज्य शासन आदेश जारी करेगा। इसके बाद अपर मुख्य सचिव ने डीजीपी द्वारा जारी तबादला आदेश निरस्त कर दिए। साथ ही उन्हीं पदों पर अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति के नए सिरे से तबादला आदेश जारी किए हैं।
3 अफसरों की पोस्टिंग पर विवाद
डीजीपी ने 27 अक्टूबर 2020 को आइजी पुलिस मुख्यालय (पीएचक्यू) रहे साजिद फरीद शापू का ट्रांसफर IG एंटी नक्सल (पीएचक्यू) कर दिया था। गृह विभाग की ओर से पीएचक्यू के आदेश को निरस्त कर नए सिरे से यह आदेश जारी किया गया। इसके बाद गृह विभाग के हाथ एक और आइपीएस का तबादला आदेश लगा। इसमें AIG पीएचक्यू तरुण नायक का तबादला कमांडेंट 7वीं बटालियन विशेष सशस्त्र बल (SAF) किया गया था। इस आदेश को भी सरकार ने निरस्त किया।

गृह विभाग को एक फरवरी 2021 को पता चला कि 9 अक्टूबर 2020 को आईपीएस विवेक शर्मा को प्रशासन PHQ के पद पर पदस्थ किया गया है। इस आदेश को भी सरकार ने निरस्त कर नए सिरे से गृह विभाग की ओर से आदेश जारी किया।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि तीनों अफसरों कमलनाथ सरकार में प्राइम पोस्टिंग की। लेकिन शिवराज सरकार ने तीनों अफसरों को लूप लाइन में पदस्थ कर दिया था। आईपीएस विवेक शर्मा इंदौर के आईजी थे। उन्हें अक्टूबर माह में हटाया गया था। इसी तरह साजिद फरीद शापू को 14 सितंबर को आईजी होमगार्ड से ट्रांसफर कर पीएचक्यू में पदस्थ किया गया था। इसी तरह उप चुनाव के दौरान तरुण नायक को चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर अशोकनगर का एसपी बनाया गया था, लेकिन चुनाव की आचार सहिंता हटने के तत्काल बाद सरकार ने नायक को पीएचक्यू वापस बुला लिया था।
यह है सरकार का सकुर्लर
सरकार ने 1987 में एक सकुर्लर जारी किया था। जिसमें कहा गया था कि पीएचक्यू में डीआईजी रैंक तक के पुलिस अफसरों की पदस्थापना करने का अधिकार डीजीपी को रहेगा। जबकि इससे ऊपर के पुलिस अफसरों की पदस्थापना आदेश शासन स्तर पर गृह विभाग करेगा। जबकि डीजीपी जौहरी ने आईजी रैंक के अफसरों की पदस्थापना आदेश जारी कर दिए। इसी तरह पीएचक्यू के बाहर आइपीएस अफसरों के तबादला करने का अधिकार भी डीजीपी को नहीं बल्कि सरकार को है। लेकिन डीजीपी ने एआईजी तरुण नायक की पोस्टिंग पीएचक्यू से बाहर कर दी। जबकि सरकार ने नायक को एसपी पद से हटाकर पीएचक्यू में पदस्थ किया था।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमार्केट कैप पहुंचा 3.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए, शेयरों में 58% का मिलेगा अभी भी फायदा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें