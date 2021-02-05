पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  सीधी बस हादसा, सवालों में सरकार:34 सीटर बस को 138 किलोमीटर का परमिट कैसे दिया? नियम 75 किमी से ज्यादा का नहीं

सीधी बस हादसा, सवालों में सरकार:34 सीटर बस को 138 किलोमीटर का परमिट कैसे दिया? नियम 75 किमी से ज्यादा का नहीं

भोपाल23 मिनट पहले
सीधी में बस नहर में गिरने से 49 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। नदी से शवों को निकालने का अभियान देर शाम तक चलता रहा। घटना स्थल पर शवों की कतार लग गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीधी में बस नहर में गिरने से 49 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। नदी से शवों को निकालने का अभियान देर शाम तक चलता रहा। घटना स्थल पर शवों की कतार लग गई।
  • हद तो यह है कि क्षमता से दोगुना यात्री, शाम तक भी परिवहन मंत्री गाेविंद सिंह राजपूत मौके पर तक नहीं गए

सीधी बस हादसे ने शिवराज सरकार को सवालों के कठघरे में खड़ा कर दिया है। 34 सीटर बस में 54 यात्री बैठा लिए गए, इनमें से 47 से ज्यादा की जान चली गईं। सरकार मुआवजे का मलहम लगाने की कोशिश में जुट गई है। हालत यह है कि परिवहन मंत्री गोविंदसिंह राजपूत मौके पर नहीं गए और आयुक्त को जांच के आदेश दिए गए। सरकार को दो अन्य मंत्रियों को भेजना पड़ा। बावजूद, हादसे के 12 घंटे बाद भी मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान कार्रवाई क्या हो, किस पर हो, यह तय नहीं कर पाए।

दो साल पहले (3 अक्टूबर 2019) को इंदौर से छतरपुर जा रही बस रायसेन में अनियंत्रित होकर रीछन नदी में गिर गई थी। इसमें 6 लोगों की मौत हुई थी और 19 लोग घायल हुए थे। तब भी परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत ही थे। तब कई नियम बनाए गए। कहा कि 32 सीटर बसों के नए परमिट अधिकतम 75 किलोमीटर दूर तक दिए जाएंगे। सीधी बस हादसे में इस नियम का उल्लंघन हुआ। यह बस सीधी से सतना 138 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर रही थी। 34 सीटर इस बस में करीब 54 यात्री सवार थे।

जांच-मुआवजे की परंपरा निभाने की तैयारी में सरकार

यह सवाल यह उठता है कि 34 सीटर बस को 138 किलोमीटर की दूरी का परमिट कैसे मिला? इसके लिए जिम्मेदार कौन है? हादसे के बाद कार्रवाई होना कोई नहीं बात नहीं है। हादसे के बाद लोगों का आक्रोश शांत करने के लिए भले ही सरकार एक-दो अफसरों के खिलाफ एक्शन लेती है, लेकिन यह परंपरा बन गई है कि हादसे होते रहेंगे, सरकार जांच के आदेश करेगी। रिपोर्ट आने पर उसे लागू कराने की घोषणा की जाती है, लेकिन बावजूद इसके हादसे नहीं रुकते।

खोखली घोषणाएं, निरीक्षण की औपचारिकताएं

मैदानी अफसरों की जवाबदेही तय किए जाने के साथ ही कहा गया था कि परिवहन मंत्री और आयुक्त स्वयं बसों का निरीक्षण करेंगे। हालांकि परिवहन मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ने शुरुआत में भोपाल में स्कूल बसों का निरीक्षण जरूर किया था, लेकिन इसके बाद वे प्रदेश में कब और जिस जिले में निरीक्षण करने गए, इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

सैकड़ों जानें जा चुकी हैं, फिर भी बेखौफ अफसर

राज्य में इस तरह का यह पहला हादसा नहीं है। इससे पहले चित्रकूट में कामतानाथ परिक्रमा का हादसा, गुना में बस से बिजली का तार टकराने का हादसा, बड़वानी में दो बस कर्मियों के झगड़े में बस में आग लगने से कई मौतें, रतनगढ़ में एक बार नदी में अचानक पानी छोड़े जाने से 20 से ज्यादा लोगों के मारे जाने, उसके बाद रतनगढ़ में ही भगदड़ मचने से 115 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौतें हो चुकी हैं। बावजूद कुछ नहीं बदला।

परिवहन विभाग के अफसर हैं जिम्मेदार

2015 में जब पन्ना में बस हादसा हुआ था तब राज्य के तत्कालीन परिवहन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने सभी परिवहन अधिकारियों को निर्देश जारी किए थे कि वे बसों का परीक्षण करें। सड़क पर दौड़ती बसों में तय नियमों का पालन कराने की जिम्मेदारी परिवहन अधिकारियों को सौंपी गई है। ऐसा न होने पर उनके खिलाफ थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ऐसा नहीं है कि यह निर्देश सरकार या मंत्री के बदलने से निष्क्रिय हो गए। अब क्या जिम्मेदार अफसरों के खिलाफ एफआईआर होगी?

