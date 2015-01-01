पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्तों का कत्ल:2 बच्चों व पत्नी की गला रेतकर हत्या के बाद पति ने लगाई फांसी

सतनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद मौके पर चीखपुकार मच गई। विलाप करते परिजन।
  • कंबल ओढ़े ऐसे लेटे थे, जैसे गहरी नींद में हों
  • सब्जी काटने के चाकू से दिया वारदात को अंजाम

मझगवां कस्बे में सोमवार रात हुई एक हृदयविदारक घटना में ट्रैक्टर मैकेनिक धर्मेंद्र वर्मा उर्फ धरमू (35) ने अपनी पत्नी ज्योति वर्मा और 2 मासूम बेटों क्रेयल और आयुष की गला रेतकर हत्या करने के बाद फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। पुलिस घटना के कारणों की जांच कर रही है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि मझगवां में नई बस्ती निवासी धर्मेंद्र सोमवार रात लगभग साढ़े 10 बजे अपनी पत्नी ज्योति (28) और दो बच्चों 6 वर्षीय क्रेयल तथा 2 वर्षीय आयुष के साथ सोने चला गया। सभी जमीन पर बिस्तर लगाकर सोते थे। रात में धरमू ने अपने मोबाइल फोन पर तेज आवाज में गाने बजाना शुरू कर दिया। मंगलवार सुबह 8-9 बजे तक जब धर्मेंद्र के कमरे में कोई हलचल नहीं हुई तो परिजनों को शक हुआ।

बच्चों की लाशों के बीच में पड़ा था रक्तरंजित चाकू

परिजनों ने दरवाजे के बगल से लगी खिड़की से झांककर देखा तो धरमू की लाश पंखे से झूल रही थी। जबकि, उसकी पत्नी और दोनों बेटे कंबल ओढ़कर ऐसे लेटे थे,जैसे गहरी नींद में सो रहे हों। परिजनों ने पुलिस को खबर दी। पुलिस ने दरवाजा तोड़कर देखा कि ज्योति, क्रेयल और आयुष के गले कटे हुए हैं। दो बच्चों के बीच में रक्तरंजित सब्जी काटने का चाकू भी पड़ा था।

जांच के लिए लिवर और आंत का विसरा प्रिजर्व

खबर के बाद एसपी धर्मवीर सिंह यादव, एएसपी सुरेंद्र जैन और अन्य अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिए गए हैं। जांच के लिए लिवर और आंत के बिसरा भी प्रिजर्व किए गए हैं।

