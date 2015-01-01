पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • In Bina, The Former Chairman Of The Forest Corporation Fired On A Friend In A Rage; The Man Was Shot, The Ocean Referred

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद के बाद गोलीकांड:बीना में वन निगम के पूर्व अध्यक्ष ने रंजिश में दोस्त पर किया फायर; युवक को लगी गोली, सागर रैफर

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वन निगम के पूर्व अध्यक्ष शिव शंकर पटेरिया के हमले में घायल युवक को सागर रैफर कर दिया गया है।
  • देर रात हुई घटना, तीन माह पहले हुआ था विवाद
  • पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर कोर्ट में पेश किया, भेजा जेल

बीना के मंडी बामोरा में पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर भाजपा शासन काल में वन निगम के पूर्व अध्यक्ष शिव शंकर उर्फ मुन्ना पटेरिया ने अचियंत उर्फ चिक्की (23) पिता अभय जैन को गोली मार दी। गंभीर रूप से घायल अचियंत को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सागर रैफर कर दिया गया। घटना मंगलवार देर रात करीब 9.30 बजे की है। सूचना पर एसडीओपी प्रिया सिंह, थाना प्रभारी कमल निगवाल सहित पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर बुधवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से जेल भेज दिया गया है।

पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी शिव शंकर पटेरिया व तीसरी लाइन मंडी बामोरा निवासी अभय जैन पहले दोस्त थे। बाद में किसी बात को लेकर दोनों में कहासुनी हो गई। इसके बाद दोनों में बोलचाल भी बंद थी। करीब 3 माह पहले अभय जैन के मकान पर किसी ने गोली चलाई थी। अभय जैन व उसके परिवार के लोगों को शक है कि हमला शिव शंकर पटेरिया ने करवाया था, तभी से दोनों में आए दिन विवाद होने लगे थे।

मंडी बामोरा चौकी प्रभारी मीनेश भदौरिया ने बताया कि मंगलवार रात करीब 9.30 बजे अभय जैन अपने बेटे अचियंत जैन के साथ बिहारी ट्रस्ट बगीचा में थे। यहां आरोपी शिव शंकर पटेरिया भी आया। दोनों में फिर किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। विवाद इतना बड़ा कि शिव शंकर ने बंदूक से गोली चला दी। निशाना चूका और गोली अभय जैन के बेटे अचियंत जैन के हाथ की अंगुलियों व दाहिनी छाती के पास लगी, जिससे वह घायल हो गया। इसके बाद शिवशंकर वहां से भाग गया। घायल को मंडी बामोरा के स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लाया गया, जहां से उसे सागर रैफर कर दिया गया। पुलिस ने अचियंत की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी शिवशंकर पटेरिया के खिलाफ धारा 307, 294, 506 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। बुधवार को उसे न्यायालय में पेश किया गया, जहां से जेल भेज दिया है।

राघवजी सीडी कांड में थी मुख्य भूमिका

बता दें कि प्रदेश सरकार में वित्तमंत्री रहे राघवजी के सीडी कांड में शिव शंकर पटेरिया की मुख्य भूमिका थी। इसके बाद भाजपा ने उसे निलंबित कर दिया था। वे पहले भाजपा के शासन काल में वन निगम के अध्यक्ष भी रह चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें