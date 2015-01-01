पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • In Damoh, SP, DFO Came Wandering From The Forest Near The Bungalow; Shrubs; Caught After Two Hours Of Hard Work

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकारी बंगलों में सांभर का उत्पात:दमोह में एसपी, डीएफओ बंगले के पास जंगल से भटकते आया; झाड़-पौधे तोड़े; दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पकड़ा गया

दमोह15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करीब दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद वन विभाग की टीम ने सांभर को पकड़ लिया।

मंगलवार सुबह आसपास के जंगल से सांभर भटक कर दमोह जिला मुख्यालय पहुंच गया। सांभर ने एसपी बंगले, एसपी ऑफिस, डीएफओ बंगला सहित सिंचाई विभाग कॉलोनी में लोगों को खूब छकाया। यहां उसने जमकर उत्पात मचाया। उसने पेड़-पौधों का नुकसान पहुंचाया। करीब दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद वन विभाग की टीम ने उसे सुरक्षित पकड़ लिया। उसे वेटरनरी अस्पताल भेजा गया है। यहां स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के बाद जंगल में छोड़ा जाएगा।

वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी एमपी सिंह ने बताया कि सुबह 8 बजे सूचना मिली कि एसपी बंगले के आसपास सांभर घुस आया है। टीम वहां पहुंची और उसे पकड़ने का प्रयास करने लगी। चूंकि एसपी बंगले के पास ही ऑफिस और डीएफओ का बंगला भी लगा हुआ है। पास ही सिंचाई विभाग की कॉलोनी भी है। आसपास काफी घने पेड़-पौधे लगे हैं। इसी का फायदा उठाकर सांभर भागता रहा। वह झाड़ियों मे घुस रहा था। घना होने के कारण उसे पकड़ने में परेशानी आ रही थी। बाद में जाल बिछाकर सिंचाई विभाग कॉलोनी से उसे पकड़ा गया। पहले उसका स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण कराया गया। इसके बाद उसे जंगल में छोड़ा जाएगा। सिंह ने बताया कि आसपास जंगल लगा हुआ है। संभव है कि वह जंगल से भटकते हुए इधर आ गया होगा। हालांकि उसने कोई जनहानि नहीं पहुंचाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें