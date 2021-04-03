पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MSP पर गेहूं की खरीदी:इंदौर-उज्जैन संभाग में 22 मार्च से, शेष संभागों में किसानों को 1 अप्रैल तक करना होगा इंतजार

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्य प्रदेश में MSP (न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य) पर गेहूं की खरीदी इंदौर और उज्जैन संभाग में 22 मार्च से शुरु होगी। इसके लिए प्रदेश में कुल 4,529 केंद्र बनाए जा रहे हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
मध्य प्रदेश में MSP (न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य) पर गेहूं की खरीदी इंदौर और उज्जैन संभाग में 22 मार्च से शुरु होगी। इसके लिए प्रदेश में कुल 4,529 केंद्र बनाए जा रहे हैं। (फाइल फोटो)
  • सरकार का फैसला- चना, मसूर और सरसो की खरीदी सरकार 15 मार्च से शुरु होगी
  • सिकमी व बटाईदारों को अधिकतम 5 हेक्टेयर रकबे का पंजीयन कराने की सुविधा।

मध्य प्रदेश में MSP (न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य) पर गेहूं की खरीदी इंदौर और उज्जैन संभाग में 22 मार्च से शुरु होगी। जबकि शेष संभागों के किसानों को 1 अप्रैल तक इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। सरकार का मानना है कि इस बार गेहूं 125 लाख मीट्रिक टन गेहूं की खरीदी होगी। इस बार अब तक 4.13 लाख किसान पंजीयन करा चुके हैं। 20 फरवरी तक 20 लाख किसानों के पंजीयन का अनुमान है। उपार्जन के लिए सिकमी (किराये पर जमीन) व बटाइदारों को अधिकतम 5 हेक्टेयर रकबा के पंजीयन की सुविधा दी जा रही है। पिछली बार 15.81 लाख किसानों से 129 लाख टन से ज्यादा गेहूं खरीदा गया था।

जानकारी के मुताबिक इस बार गेहूं का समर्थन मूल्य 1975 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल होगा। गत वर्ष यह 1925 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल था। इस बार गेहूं की बोनी का रकबा 98.20 लाख हेक्टेयर है। प्रदेश मेंं इस बार भी स्वसहायता समूह और कृषक उत्पादक समूहों के माध्यम से गेहूं की खरीद कराए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। पिछले वर्ष 39 उपार्जन केंद्रों पर स्व सहायता समूहों एवं कृषि उत्पादक समूहों द्वारा 9 लाख क्विंटल से अधिक गेहूं उपार्जित किया गया। जो कुल उत्पादन का 3% था।

चना मसूर एवं सरसों का उपार्जन 15 मार्च से प्रारंभ होगा तथा 15 मई तक चलेगा। इस बार इनका पूरा उपार्जन मार्कफेड द्वारा किया जाएगा। चने का समर्थन मूल्य 5100 रुपए, मसूर का 5100 रुपए, तथा सरसो का 4650 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल है। चने का उपार्जन 14.51 लाख टन, मसूर का 1.37 लाख टन तथा सरसों का 3.90 लाख टन अनुमानित है। समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी के लिए प्रदेश में कुल 4,529 केंद्र बनाए जा रहे हैं।

