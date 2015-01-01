पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मासूम पर कुत्ते ने किया अटैक:पॉश टाउनशिप के पार्क में खेल रहे मासूम पर मैनेजर ने छोड़ा कुत्ता, हाथ, पेट और कमर पर काटा

ग्वालियर9 मिनट पहले
घायल मासूम पेट पर घाव दिखाता हुआ
  • विंडसर हिल्स के पार्क की घटना
  • सिरोल थाना पुलिस ने किया मामला दर्ज

पॉश टाउनशिप विंडसर हिल्स के पार्क में खेल रहे कांग्रेस नेत्री के मासूम बेटे पर मैनेजर ने पालतू कुत्ता छोड़ दिया। मालिक के इशारे पर कुत्ते ने मासूम को कई जगह चीथ मारा। इतना ही नहीं घसीटकर ले जाने का प्रयास किया। पर इसी समय कुछ लोग वहां पहुंच गए। लोगों ने कुत्ते को भगाया और बच्चे को बचाया। घटना बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे की है। घटना के बाद कांग्रेस नेत्री ने सबसे पहले घायल बच्चे को अस्पताल पहुंचाया और इलाज कराने के बाद सिरोल थाना पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी है। पुलिस ने कांग्रेस नेत्री की शिकायत पर टाउनशिप के मैनेजर सहित दो लोगों पर मामला दर्ज किया है।

युवराज रवि को मैनेजर के कुत्तेे ने शरीर पर कई जगह काटा है
युवराज रवि को मैनेजर के कुत्तेे ने शरीर पर कई जगह काटा है

शहर के सिरोल स्थित विंडसर हिल्स टाउनशिप ई-2 में शहर जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रूचि गुप्ता पत्नी संदीप ठाकुर रहती हैं। बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे उनका 10 वर्षीय बेटा युवराज रवि ठाकुर टाउनशिप के पार्क में खेल रहा था। तभी मैनेजर अजय कुमार मिश्रा और भूपेन्द्र कुमार ने अपना पालतू कुत्ता को छू कहते हुए मासूम पर छोड़ दिया। मालिक के इशारे पर कुत्ते ने युवराज को चीथना शुरू कर दिया। उसके पेट, हाथ और कमर पर दांत गढ़ा दिए। यदि पास ही रहने वाले कुछ लोग यह घटना देखकर वहां नहीं पहुंचते तो युवराज की जान पर बन आती। इस मामले में घायल बच्चे का इलाज कराकर उनकी मां रूचि गुप्ता ने मामले की शिकायत सिरोल थाना में की है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

कांग्रेस नेत्री का कहना

घटना के बाद कांग्रेस नेत्री रूचि गुप्ता का कहना है कि अजय कुमार मिश्रा और भूपेन्द्र को हम लोगों ने टाउनशिप में रखवाया था। अजय रमौआ का रहने वाला है और भूपेन्द्र विडंसर हिल्स में ही रह रहा था। दोनों ने दो कुत्तों को पाल रखा है। बच्चों पर रंजिशन उसने यह हमला करवाया है।

मुरार में ले ली थी बच्ची की जान

सड़क पर आवारा या पालतू कुत्ते यदि हिंसक हो जाए तो किसी की जान भी ले सकते हैं। इस तरह का एक मामला 2019 में मुरार के हाथीखाना में हुआ था। घर के बाहर खड़ी 3 साल की मासूम को पड़ोसी का पालतू कुत्ता गर्दन से पकड़कर उठा ले गया था। और उसका सीना पंजों और दांत से फाड़कर मार दिया था।

