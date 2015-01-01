पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनकम टैक्स की रेड:इवेंट और पब्लिसिटी से जुड़े 4 कारोबारियों पर 42 घंटे चली कार्रवाई; भोपाल और रायपुर में 50 से अधिक बेनामी संपत्ति के दस्तावेज मिले

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
आयकर की टीम ने शनिवार शाम तक छापे की कार्रवाई की। हालांकि अधिकारिक रूप से टीम ने कोई भी खुलासा नहीं किया। यह फोटो मालवीय नगर स्थित मुकेश श्रीवास्तव के घर की है।
  • दूसरे दिन कागजातों को जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की गई

भोपाल में इनकम टैक्स टीम की इवेंट मैनेजमेंट और पब्लिसिटी से जुड़े 4 कारोबारियों पर गुरुवार रात से जारी कार्रवाई शनिवार शाम तक जारी रही। करीब 42 घंटे तक टीम मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में 30 जगहों पर एक साथ छापे की कार्रवाई की गई। एक साथ 4 कारोबारी समेत 7 लोगों के खिलाफ आय से अधिक संपत्ति से जुड़े दस्तावेजों को जब्त किए गए। इस दौरान टीम को शनिवार को रायपुर और भोपाल में 50 से अधिक बेनामी संपत्ति से जुड़े दस्तावेजों का पता चला है। भोपाल में यह कार्रवाई 15 से अधिक ठिकानों पर रही। शुक्रवार को टीम को करीब ढाई करोड़ रुपए कैश और जेवर मिले थे।

इनके यहां चली कार्रवाई

आयकर विभाग ने गुरुवार देर रात 12 बजे से यह छापा मारा था। टीम कोविड-19 लिखी गाड़ियों से वहां पहुंची थी। इसमें इवेंट मैनेजर संजय प्रगट, फर्म संचालक मुकेश श्रीवास्तव, मोहम्मद जावेद उर्फ कंजे मियां (टेंट कारोबारी), होर्डिंग कारोबारी सत्य नारायण, कारोबारी अजय जैन, मोहम्मद इस्माइल कंजे मियां के समर्थक और माध्यम से करीब डेढ़ साल पहले रिटायर्ड हुए अधिकारी जीपी मानकर शामिल हैं। कार्रवाई शनिवार देर शाम तक चली। यह कार्रवाई मुख्य रूप से नेहरू नगर में 3 जगह, कोटरा सुल्तानाबाद, एमपी नगर में तीन जगह, एयरपोर्ट रिपोर्ट, कोहेफिजा, इतवारा, अरेरा कॉलोनी और श्यामला हिल्स स्थित हिंदी भवन के पास हुई।

