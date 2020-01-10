पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore India's Cleanest City News Update; Nagar Nigam Procured 7 Mechanized And Automatic Machines From Italy And 3 From Usa

सफाई में 5वीं बार नंबर-1 आने की तैयारी:निगम ने इटली और यूएसए से मंगवाई 10 नई मशीनें, धूल और कचरे के साथ ही दीवार और सड़कों से गंदे निशान तक साफ कर देंगी

इंदौर15 मिनट पहले
यूएसए से तीन नई मशीनों को बुलवाया गया है।
  • निगम ने इटली से 7 और यूएसए से 3 मैकेनाइज्ड और ऑटोमैटिक मशीनों को मंगवाया
  • 5वें चरण की गाइडलाइन में मैकेनाइज्ड मशीनों के द्वारा सफाई को महत्व दिया गया

स्वच्छता में चौका लगाने के बाद इंदौर नगर निगम ने पांचवीं बार नंबर वन-1 आने की दिशा में कदम बढ़ा दिया है। मंगलवार को निगम ने सफाई संसाधनों में 10 नई मशीनों को शामिल किया है। निगम ने इटली से 7 और यूएसए से 3 मैकेनाइज्ड और ऑटोमैटिक मशीनों को मंगवाया है। ये मशीनें इतनी हाईटेक हैं कि डस्ट और सफाई के साथ-साथ दीवारों और सड़कों से गंदे निशान भी साफ कर देंगी। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई 5वें चरण की गाइडलाइन में मैकेनाइज्ड मशीनों के द्वारा सफाई को महत्व दिया गया है।

नगर निगम ने इटली से 7 नई मशीनों को बुलाया है।
नगर निगम ने इटली से 7 नई मशीनों को बुलाया है।

अपर आयुक्त संदीप सोनी ने बताया कि बड़े रूट, गलियां और सराफा जैसे क्षेत्र को हम मैकेनाइज्ड स्वीपिंग करते हैं। मैकेनाइज्ड स्वीपिंग का मतलब जो भी सफाई होती है, मशीन में लगे ब्रश के जरिए कचरा खुद-ब-खुद कचरा टैंक में आ जाता है। मैकेनाइज्ड स्वीपिंग से सफाई बहुत ही अच्छे से होती है। नॉर्मल संसाधन से सफाई करने पर डिवाइडर पर कचरा छूट जाता है, लेकिन मशीन से ऐसा नहीं होता है। इंदौर शहर में फिलहाल 13 मैकेनाइज्ड मशीनों से सफाई हो रही थी। निगम ने मंगलवार को इसमें 10 मशीन और जोड़कर इसकी संख्या को 23 कर दिया है। हम 13 मशीन से साढ़े 300 किमी का एरिया प्रतिदिन कवर करते थे। इसमें से तीन मशीनें पूरी तरह से नई हैं, जिन्हें यूएसए से लाया गया है। ये पूरी तरह से कम्प्यूटराइज्ड आटोमैटिक मशीन है। इसमें दो स्टेयरिंग है। साथ ही इसमें 100 फीसदी कचरा साफ होता है। इसके अलावा इटली से 7 मशीनें बुलाई हैं। अभी जो हमारी मशीनें कचरा साफ करती हैं, ये मशीनें उससे भी बेहतर तरीके से साफ करेगी।

ये मशीनें उससे भी बेहतर तरीके से साफ करेंगी।
ये मशीनें उससे भी बेहतर तरीके से साफ करेंगी।

सोनी के अनुसार, इन 23 मशीनों में पांच प्रकार की मशीनें शामिल हैं। इसमें एक मशीन हाईवे को साफ करती है। दूसरी मशीन मेजर रोड को साफ करती है। तीसरी गलियां इसके अलावा और छोटी गलियों को साफ करने के लिए भी मशीनें हमारे पास हैं। इसके अलावा हमारा जो प्रतिदिन साढ़े 300 किमी की सफाई का दायरा था वह बढ़कर 700 किमी तक हो जाएगा। इससे शहर की सड़कों की सफाई में और भी निखार आ सकेगा। करोड़ों रुपए की लागत वाली इन मशीनों का सबसे बड़ा फायदा यह है कि शहर के हाईवे से लेकर संकरी गलियों तक को साफ किया जा सकेगा। सोनी ने बताया कि संभवत: हमारे पास जिस प्रकार से मैकेनाइज्ड और आटोमैटिक मशीन इंदौर में किसी भी शहर के पास नहीं हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें