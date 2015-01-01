पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

100 करोड की जमीन मुक्त कराई:केदारपुर में जेसीबी से रौंद दी लहसुन, मूली की फसल, 200 बीघा जमीन पर था कब्जा

ग्वालियर25 मिनट पहले
  
केदारपुर में लहसुन, मूली की खेती को किया नष्ट
  • गेहूं, सरसों में पानी लगा होने के कारण नहीं चल पाई जेसीबी, फसल निगरानी में ली
  • जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस और नगर नगम की संयुक्त कार्रवाई

केदारपुर में कई बीघा जमीन पर खड़ी लहसुन, मूली की फसल को प्रशासन ने जेसीबी के पहिए से रौंद दिया है। गेहूं, सरसों की फसल में एक रात पहले ही पानी लगा था, इसलिए जेसीबी फिसल रही थी। इसे तहसीलदार को निगरानी में लेने के लिए कहा गया है। गुरुवार दोपहर 3 बजे केदारपुर में एंटी माफिया मुहिम के चलते 200 बीघा शासकीय जमीन को प्रशासन ने असामाजिक तत्वों से मुक्त कराया है। करीब सात लोगों ने मिलकर यह कब्जा किया था। कुछ लोगों का झांसी रोड और कंपू में अपराधिक रिकॉर्ड है। मुक्त कराई गई जमीन की कीमत 100 करोड से ज्यादा बताई गई है, जबकि खेती करने वालों का कहना है कि जमीन उनकी है उसकी रजिस्ट्री भी है।

जिला प्रशासन की भू माफिया की सूची में शिवपुरी लिंक रोड केदारपुर इलाके में रामवरन सिंह गुर्जर, गिर्राज सिंह गुर्जर, और रिंकू गुर्जर सहित अन्य के नाम थे। शिवपुरी लिंक रोड पर केदारपुर इलाके में करीब 200 बीघा से अधिक शासकीय जमीन इन लोगों ने कब्जा कर रखी थी। इनमें से कई लोगों पर अपराधिक मामले भी झांसी रोड थाना और कंपू थाना में दर्ज हैं। इसके बाद लगातार जमीन की निगरानी कराई गई। इसके बाद गुरुवार दोपहर 3 बजे जिला प्रशासन, नगर निगम व पुलिस फोर्स ने एक साथ दबिश दी है। एसडीएम विनोद भार्गव के नेतृत्व में अमला केदारपुर पहुंचा। वहां पहुंचे तो शासकीय जमीन पर गेहूं, सरसों की फसल के साथ ही लहसुन और मूली की फसल लहराती मिली है। इससे जेसीबी से लहसुन और मूली की खेती रौंद दी।

गेहूं, सरसों की फसल नहीं बिगाड़ सके

प्रशासन ने जब गेहूं और सरसों की फसल को नष्ट करने के लिए खेतों में जेसीबी उतारी तो उसके पहिए फिसलने लगे, क्योंकि एक दिन पहले ही खेत में पानी डाला गया था। इस कारण इस फसल को नष्ट न करते हुए प्रशासन ने अपनी निगरानी में लिया है।

इनक था कब्जा

100 करोड की 200 बीघा जमीन पर केदारपुर निवासी रिंकू सिंह, उसके भाई मोहर सिंह, लाखन सिंह, राजू गुर्जर , रामवरन, गिर्राज गुर्जर, लेखराज का कब्जा था। हंगामा न हो इसलिए यहां काफी मात्रा में पुलिस फोर्स तैनात था।

