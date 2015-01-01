पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इमरती कब तक रहेंगी मंत्री:हारे हुए मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया ने कैबिनेट बैठक से एक दिन पहले दिया इस्तीफा; इमरती अब भी अड़ीं

भोपाल5 मिनट पहले
शिवराज सरकार में महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री इमरती देवी चुनाव हार गई हैं। लेकिन उन्होंने अभी तक मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा नहीं दिया है। हालांकि उनका कार्यकाल 2 जनवरी तक है। चुनाव हारने वाले दो मंत्री इस्तीफा दे चुके हैं।
  • इमरती उपचुनाव हार गईं, लेकिन मंत्री पद नहीं छोड़ रही हैं
  • तीन मंत्री हारे थे उपचुनाव, एदल सिंह कंषाना पहले ही दे चुके हैं इस्तीफा

उपचुनाव हारने वाले सिंधिया समर्थक मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है। इससे पहले मंत्री एदल सिंह कंषाना ने चुनाव हारने के 48 घंटे बाद ही इस्तीफा दे दिया था। लेकिन इमरती देवी चुनाव हारने के बावजूद इस्तीफा नहीं देने पर अड़ी हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं। सवाल यह है कि शिवराज सरकार की उपचुनाव के बाद पहली कैबिनेट मंगलवार को होने जा रही है, जिसमें इमरती देवी शामिल होंगी या नहीं.?

नियम के मुताबिक पदभार ग्रहण से छह महीने तक पद पर बना रहा जा सकता है, इस हिसाब से उनका कार्यकाल 2 जनवरी तक है। लेकिन नैतिक रूप से हार के तुरंत बाद इस्तीफा देने की परंपरा रही है। इमरती देवी से बात करने की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो पाया। हालांकि उनके भोपाल में ही होने की जानकारी है। इमरती देवी पहले बयान दे चुकी हैं कि वे चुनाव हारने के बाद भी मंत्री बनी रहेगी।

शपथ नहीं होने से दो पूर्व मंत्री कैबिनेट में नहीं जा सकेंगे

शिवराज कैबिनेट की बैठक में चुनाव जीतने वाले स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट और परिवहन व राजस्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह राजपूत भी शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे। कैबिनेट की बैठक में राजस्व विभाग के एक प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा होना है।

समधि से हारी हैं इमरती

बता दें कि सिंधिया समर्थक इमरती देवी शिवराज सरकार में महिला एवं बाल विकास जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विभाग की जिम्मेदारी दी गईं। 2018 के चुनाव में इमरती देवी ने डबरा से चुनाव लड़ा था, तब वे 57 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से चुनाव जीती थीं, लेकिन उपचुनाव में इमरती देवी अपने समधि सुरेश राजे से 7 हजार से ज्यादा वोट से हार गईं। इसी तरह शिवराज सरकार में कृषि राज्य मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया दिमनी से चुनाव लड़े थे। उन्हें कांग्रेस के रविंद्र सिंह तोमर ने 23 हजार वोट से हराया है। सिंधिया के कट्‌टर समर्थक दंडोतिया 2018 का चुनाव कांग्रेस की टिकट पर लड़े थे और वे भाजपा के शिवमंगल सिंह तोमर को करीब 18 हजार वोट से हराकर विधायक बने थे।

