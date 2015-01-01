पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एग्जिट पोल का एनालिसिस:शिवराज सरकार में सिंधिया का दखल घटेगा, भाजपा के सीनियर विधायक फिर बन सकेंगे मंत्री

भोपाल9 मिनट पहले
  • भाजपा: ‘शिव-ज्योति’ एक्सप्रेस नहीं चलेगी, शिवराज ही रहेंगे चेहरा
  • कांग्रेस: कमलनाथ पर प्रदेशाध्यक्ष और नेता प्रतिपक्ष में से एक पद छोड़ने का बढ़ेगा दबाव

(राजेश शर्मा). प्रदेश की 28 सीटों के संभावित नतीजों से साफ हो रहा है कि शिवराज सरकार बची रहेगी। चंबल-ग्वालियर क्षेत्र में भाजपा की सीटें अपेक्षा से कम आने से ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का प्रभाव कम होगा। उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि प्रदेश में ‘शिव-ज्योति’ एक्सप्रेस दौड़ेगी, लेकिन ऐसा हो नहीं पाएगा। भाजपा का चेहरा सिर्फ शिवराज होंगे। भाजपा के उन सीनियर विधायकों के लिए शिवराज कैबिनेट में आने का रास्ता बन जाएगा जिन्हें सत्ता हासिल होने के बावजूद मंत्री पद नहीं मिल पाया था। कांग्रेस से आए विधायक को मंत्री पद देने के कारण कई ऐसे भाजपाई मंत्री पद से वंचित रह गए थे।

भाजपा का टारगेट 20 से अधिक सीटें लाने का था। एग्जिट पोल में इतनी आती दिख नहीं रही है, ऐसे में संगठन स्तर पर आगे जो भी निर्णय होंगे उसमें उपचुनाव के नतीजों का व्यापक असर दिखेगा। 2023 के आम चुनाव के लिए भी नए सिरे से समीकरण बनाकर तैयारी शुरू होगी। लिहाजा पार्टी में बड़े बदलाव के संकेत भी मिलने शुरू हो गए हैं। पिछले दिनों शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने भोपाल में कहा- अब मेरे दौरे संगठन के जरिये तय होंगे ताकि पार्टी को मजबूती दी जा सकें।

दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस सत्ता में आती नजर नहीं आ रही। ऐसे में कमलनाथ पर ‘नैतिकता’ दिखाने का दबाव बढ़ जाएगा। वे प्रदेशाध्यक्ष की कुर्सी अपने पास रखेंगे तो नेता प्रतिपक्ष का पद छोड़ने का दबाव रहेगा। एक्जिट पोल से साफ संकेत है कि ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग में कांग्रेस और बीजेपी को नए चेहरे तलाशने पड़ेंगे।

अपने दम पर सरकार में बनाने के लिए बीजेपी को केवल 9 सीटों की जरूरत है लेकिन 12 मंत्रियों (सिलावट-गोविंदसिंह के इस्तीफा देने के बाद) का भविष्य दांव पर होने के कारण ज्यादा से ज्यादा सीट जीतना यह तय करेगा कि पार्टी में सिंधिया का कद क्या होगा..?

कांग्रेस को चंबल में कम, मालवा-ग्वालियर क्षेत्र में ज्यादा नुकसान

एग्जिट पोल के संकेत बता रहे हैं कि कांग्रेस को मालवा-ग्वालियर क्षेत्र में ज्यादा नुकसान हो रहा है। चंबल में भी नुकसान है लेकिन कम। महाकौशल की एकमात्र सीट भी कांग्रेस के खाते से निकलती दिख रही है।

कैंपेन के दौरान ही सिंधिया का चेहरा पीछे करना पड़ा

उप चुनाव कैंपन जब शुरु हुआ तो बीजेपी का नारा शिव-ज्योति एक्सप्रेस था। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे प्रचार शबाब पर आया, फीडबैक के आधार पर बीजेपी ने रणनीति में बदलाव किया। प्रचार रथों और पोस्टर से सिंधिया को दूर रखा गया। इसके बाद भाजपा है तो विश्वास है.. का नारा गढ़ा गया, लेकिन फाइनल हुआ शिवराज है तो विश्वास है.. ।

सीटों की संख्या आम चुनाव के चेहरे तय करेगी

दोनों ही दलों के लिए सीटों की संख्या का महत्व केवल प्रदेश की सरकार तक सीमित नहीं रहेगा। 2023 में होने वाले आमचुनाव की तैयारी और चेहरे उपचुनाव के रिजल्ट को ध्यान में रखकर तय होंगे। संगठन स्तर पर भी बदलाव होना तय है। वैसे भी चुनाव के चलते यह अब तक टाला जाता रहा है।

नतीजों का सीधा असर निकाय चुनाव पर पड़ेगा

मध्य प्रदेश में दिसंबर-जनवरी में नगरीय निकाय एवं पंचायतों के चुनाव होने हैं। उपचुनाव के परिणाम का इन दोनों चुनाव पर असर पड़ेगा। दरअसल, निकाय चुनाव के प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष प्रणाली से कराने को लेकर दोनों ही दलों में मतभेद हैं। भाजपा चाहती है कि महापौर का चुनाव उस शहर की जनता ही करे। कांग्रेस मानती है कि लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से महापौर चुना जाए यानी पार्षद चुनें।

