CM हाउस पहुंंचे कमलनाथ:शिवराज से 20 मिनिट की मुलाकात, किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर हुई बात

भोपाल17 मिनट पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की शुक्रवार सुबह मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से मुलाकात हुई। कमलनाथ जब सीएम हाउस पहुंचे तो शिवराज ने उन्हें बाहर आकर रिसीव किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • इससे पहले 11 नंवबर 2020 को दोनों नेताओं की हुई थी गुफ्तगू

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ शुक्रवार सुबह 10:30 बजे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान से मिलने सीएम हाउस पहुंचे थे। दोनों नेताओं के बीच करीब 20 मिनिट की मुलाकात हुई। इसको लेकर कांग्रेस के मीडिया समन्वयक नरेंद्र सलूजा ने कहा कि कमलनाथ ने शिवराज से किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर बात की है। इसके अलावा लीज नवीनीकरण के दो तरह के नियमों के चलते लोगों को आ रही परेशानी के बारे में मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत कराया है। इसको लेकर कमलनाथ ने एक दिन पहले गुरुवार को एक पत्र भी शिवराज को लिखा था। बताया जाता है कि कमलनाथ ने कृषि कानूनों और किसान आंदोलन को लेकर शिवराज सिंह से चर्चा की है। कमलनाथ ने बताया कि कृषि कानूनों से किसानों को किस तरह नुकसान होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीति से परे हटकर किसान हितैषी व्यक्ति को इन कानूनों का विरोध करना चाहिए। हमारा देश कृषि पर आधारित है। इन कानूनों से खेती और किसान दोनों को नुकसान होगा। कमलनाथ ने विकास के मुद्दों पर भी शिवराज से चर्चा की। हालांकि सीएम हाउस के सूत्रों का कहना है कि कमलनाथ केवल सौजन्य भेंट करने आए थे। मंत्रालय सूत्रों का कहना है कि बजट सत्र से पहले कमलनाथ और शिवराज की मुलाकात को अहम माना जा रहा है। दरअसल, सत्र के पहले दिन विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव होगा। विधानसभा में संख्या बल के हिसाब से अध्यक्ष बीजेपी से ही बनेगा। इसके अलावा यह भी कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि कमलनाथ नेता प्रतिपक्ष का पद छोड़ सकते हैं। हालांकि इसको लेकर कमलनाथ पहले कह चुके हैं कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष कौन होगा, यह विधायक आपस में समन्वय बनाकर तय करेंगे। इससे पहले कमलनाथ 11 नवंबर 2020 को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह से मुलाकात करने सीएम हाउस पहुंचे थे। यह मुलाकात उप चुनाव का परिणाम आने के ठीक एक दिन बाद हुई थी। तब कमलनाथ ने शिवराज को जीत की बधाई दी थी। जबकि चुनाव के दौरान दोनों नेताओं के बीच तल्ख बयानबाजी हुई थी। बावजूद दोनों नेता पूरी आत्मीयता से मिले थे। उस दौरान कमलनाथ के साथ उनके बेटे व छिंदवाड़ा से सांसद नकुलनाथ भी थे।

