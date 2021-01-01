पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Madhya Pradesh Keep Privacy Settings On In WhatsApp; Turn On Two Step Verification And OTP Authentication On Google Account

साइबर सुरक्षा:वाट्सऐप में प्राइवेसी की सेटिंग ऑन रखें; गूगल अकाउंट पर टू स्टेप वेरीफिकेशन और ओटीपी ऑथेंटिकेशन ऑन करें

भोपाल3 मिनट पहले
साइबर क्राइम का शिकार होने पर ऑनलाइन www.cybercrime.gov.in पर शिकायत की जा सकती है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने किशोर, बालिकाओं और महिलाओं को लाइव सायबर सुरक्षा के बारे में बताया
  • सायबर क्राइम का शिकार होने पर ऑनलाइन www.cybercrime.gov.in पर शिकायत करें

मध्यप्रदेश में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने नई पहल करते हुए किशोर, बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं को साइबर सुरक्षा के बारे में ऑनलाइन जानकारी दी। इसमें बताया कि नकली वेबसाइट से बचें। अन-ऑथराइज्ड वेबसाइट पर रजिस्टर ना करें। गूगल अकाउंट पर टू स्टेप वेरीफिकेशन और ओटीपी ऑथेंटिकेशन ऑन करें। ब्लू टिक वाले सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट वेरिफाइड अकाउंट को ही फॉलो करें।

वाट्सऐप का उपयोग करते समय प्राइवेसी की सेटिंग ऑन रखें। लोक शिक्षण संचानालय एवं मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस के संयुक्त प्रयास से किशोर बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं की सायबर सुरक्षा पर एक दिवसीय वेबिनार के दौरान यह जानकारी दी गई। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के यूट्यूब चैनल Vimarsh MP SED के यूट्यूब चैनल पर प्रदेश की किशोर बालिकाओं, गृहणियों और अभिभावकों ने इसे लाइव देखा।

लड़कियों और महिलाओं को साइबर सुरक्षा के प्रति जागरूक करना था उद्देश्य

आयुक्त लोक शिक्षण जयश्री कियावत ने बताया कि लड़कियों और महिलाओं को साइबर सुरक्षा के प्रति जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से इस वेबीनार का आयोजन किया गया है। सभी इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं और सोशल मीडिया से जुड़े हुए हैं। किसी न किसी माध्यम से इंटरनेट और डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म का हिस्सा बन गए हैं। इसके बड़े स्तर पर उपयोग होने के साथ-साथ इसके खतरे भी बढ़े हैं।

साइबर अपराध की दृष्टि से किशोर बालिकाएं और महिलाएं आसान शिकार होती हैं। इंटरनेट की कम जानकारी और सरल स्वभाव का फायदा उठाकर कई आपराधिक तत्व इनके साथ साइबर अपराध करते हैं। फ्री ऐप के माध्यम से हमारी निजी जानकारी चुराई जाती है। इसलिए किसी अनजान की फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट स्वीकार ना करें। फ्रॉड कॉल से सावधान रहें। किसी को अपना ओटीपी या बैंक पासवर्ड न बताएं।

सोशल मीडिया पर साइबर हाइजीन और सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें

वेबिनार में IPS दीपिका सूरी, IPS अपराजिता राय, ADG साई मनोहर, सु​प्रीम कोर्ट की अधिवक्ता एवं साइबर साथी की संस्थापिका एनएस नप्पीनाई और साइबर सिक्योरिटी एक्सपर्ट रक्षित टंडन ने साइबर सुरक्षा से जुड़ी महत्वपूर्ण और अहम जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि डिजिटल प्लेटफार्म और सोशल मीडिया पर साइबर हाइजीन और सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें। साइबर सुरक्षा के मानक नियमों का पालन करें। सर्फिंग करते समय वेबसाइट पर पेडलॉक को देखें और उसकी स्पेलिंग चेक करें। अपना एटीएम कार्ड किसी को नहीं दें। एटीएम पर हाथ से ढंक कर अपना पिन नंबर डालें। एटीएम की स्लिप पर्ची वहीं डस्टबिन में ना डालें।

साइबर अपराध से बचने के साथ-साथ स्वयं भी अपराधों के प्रति जागरूक रहें। सोशल मीडिया या डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर किसी की व्यक्तिगत फोटो ना शेयर करें। वार्तालाप करते समय अमर्यादित भाषा और गलत शब्दों का प्रयोग ना करें। किसी की फेक आईडी ना बनाएं। स्वयं भी जागरूक रहें और दूसरों को भी जागरूक करें। साइबर क्राइम का शिकार होने पर इसकी शिकायत ऑनलाइन www.cybercrime.gov.in पर करें।

