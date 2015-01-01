पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम कार्यालय पहुंचा प्रस्ताव:संसदीय कार्य विभाग ने कहा- दिसंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में हो सकता है विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मप्र विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र दिसंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में प्रस्तावित है। इस दौरान विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के साथ 28 विधायकों की शपथ भी होगी।
  • सरकार के बजट का अनुपूरक अनुमान पेश कर सकता सकता है वित्त विभाग।
  • 28 विधायकों की शपथ के साथ विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव भी होगा।

विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र दिसंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में आयोजित हो सकता है। यह प्रस्ताव संसदीय कार्य विभाग ने मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय को भेज दिया है। जिस पर अंतिम निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान करेंगे। इस सत्र के दौरान उप चुनाव में जीते 28 विधायकों की शपथ होगी। इस दौरान विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव भी होगा। सत्र में वित्त विभाग, सरकार के बजट का अनुपूरक अनुमान सदन में पेश कर सकता है। विधानसभा सचिवालय एक बार फिर बढ़ते करोना संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखकर सत्र की तैयारी कर रहा है। इससे पहले 21 सिंतबर को एक दिन का सत्र हुआ था। जिसमें सरकार ने मध्य प्रदेश विनियोग विधेयक 2020 के साथ मध्यप्रदेश साहूकार संशोधन विधेयक 2020 व अनुसूचित जनजाति ऋण विमुक्ति विधेयक 2020 पारित कराया था।

मंत्रालय सूत्रों ने बताया कि विधानसभा के शीतकालीन सत्र काे लेकर संसदीय कार्य मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा 24 नंवबर को होने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठक के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री से चर्चा कर सकते हैं। इस सत्र में अनुपूरक अनुमान के अलावा कुछ अन्य संशोधन विधेयक भी पेश किए जा सकते हैं, जो पिछले सत्र में प्रस्तावित थे। इधर, विधानसभा के प्रमुख सचिव एपी सिंह ने बताया कि सत्र को लेकर निर्णय सरकार को लेना है। इसमें विधि और विधायी संबंधी कार्य संपादित किए जाएंगे। नवनिर्वाचित सभी 28 विधायकों को शपथ भी दिलाई जानी है। यदि सत्र आहूत होता है तो उसमें ही यह प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी।

विंध्य से हो सकता है विधानसभा अध्यक्ष

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का पद विंध्य क्षेत्र को मिल सकता है। हालांकि यह निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री की सहमति से संगठन स्तर पर होना है। मंत्रिमंडल में विंध्य का प्रतिनिधित्व नहीं होने के कारण यह संभावना प्रबल है कि विधानसभा अध्यक्ष इस इलाके से बने। यहां से भाजपा के वरिष्ठ विधायक केदार शुक्ला, गिरीष गौतम और नागेंद्र सिंह हैं। हालांकि मंदसौर से वरिष्ठ विधायक यशपाल सिंह सिसोदिया की भी दावेदारी है। अभी विधानसभा के सामयिक अध्यक्ष (प्रोटेम स्पीकर) रामेश्वर शर्मा हैं। दलीय स्थिति के हिसाब से भाजपा का अध्यक्ष बनना तय है। उपाध्यक्ष को लेकर अभी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं है, क्योंकि कांग्रेस के समय सहमति नहीं बनने के कारण दोनों पद के लिए चुनाव हुए थे। विधायकों की संख्या अधिक होने की वजह से दोनों पद कांग्रेस के खाते में आए थे। यदि मतदान की नौबत आती है तो इस बार दोनों पद भाजपा के हिस्से में आ सकते हैं।

उपचुनाव के बाद विधानसभा में दलीय स्थिति

कुल सदस्य संख्या- 230

भाजपा- 126

कांग्रेस- 96

बसपा- 2

सपा- 1

निर्दलीय- 4

रिक्त- 1

