दैनिक भास्कर एग्जिट पोल:मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव की 28 सीटों में 14 से 16 भाजपा को, कांग्रेस को 10 से 13 सीट

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
मप्र उपचुनाव के लिए मंगलवार शाम 6 बजे वोटिंग खत्म हो गई। चुनाव के संभावित नतीजे क्या होंगे, इसके लिए दैनिक भास्कर ने एग्जिट पोल किया। एग्जिट पोल के मुताबिक भाजपा को 14 से 16 सीटें मिलती दिख रही हैं। कांग्रेस को 10 से 13 सीटें मिलेंगी। बसपा को एक सीट मिल सकती है। चंबल क्षेत्र में भाजपा पिछड़ती नजर आ रही है। यहां कुल 7 सीटों में कांग्रेस को 4 से 6 जबकि भाजपा को शून्य से दो सीटें ही मिलने की संभावना है। ग्वालियर क्षेत्र सिंधिया का गढ़ है जहां पूरे प्रदेश की नजर है। यहां बराबर का मुकाबला दिखा। यहां की 9 सीटों में भाजपा-कांग्रेस को 4 से 5 सीटें मिलती नजर आ रही हैं। मालवा में भाजपा आगे दिख रही है। मप्र का उपचुनाव इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण हैं क्योंकि इससे प्रदेश की सत्ता के समीकरण तय होना है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के साथ ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की प्रतिष्ठा भी दांव पर है।

एक्जिट पोल का संकेत - सरकार बचा लेगी भाजपा

एग्जिट पोल के संकेतों से साफ है कि भाजपा सरकार बचाने में कामयाब हो जाएगी। कांग्रेस फिर से सरकार बना लेगी, इसकी संभावना कहीं दिख नहीं रही। राजनीतिक विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि उपचुनाव में अमूमन मतदाताओं का रुझान सत्तारुढ़ पार्टी की तरफ ही ज्यादा होता है।

क्षेत्रवार जानिए किसे कितनी सीटें मिल रहीं

क्षेत्रसीटभाजपाकांग्रेसअन्य
ग्वालियर94-54-50
चंबल70-24-61
मालवा54-50-10
निमाड़20-11-20
बुंदेलखंड21-20-10
भोपाल21-20-10
महाकौशल1100

ऐसे किया एग्जिट पोल

डीबी डिजिटल ने प्रिंट और डिजिटल के रिपोर्टरों की मदद से मध्य प्रदेश की 28 सीटों का जायजा लिया। वोटिंग ट्रेड का एनालिसिस किया। वोट देकर निकले मतदाताओं से बात करके निष्कर्ष निकाले।

28 सीटों पर जितनी बंपर वोटिंग हुई, उतनी बंपर भाजपा की जीत होगी-सीएम

कोरोना के बावजूद 28 सीटों पर जितनी बंपर वोटिंग हुई है, उतनी ही बंपर जीत भाजपा की होगी। कांग्रेस बौखला गई है और ईवीएम पर ऊंगली उठा रही है। जब 2018 में कांग्रेस को जीत मिली थी जब ईवीएम सही थी और अब गलत हो गई। लोकतंत्र की विजय से गदगद हूं। आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश हमारा संकल्प है।

-शिवराजसिंह चौहान, मुख्यमंत्री मप्र

सरकार जनता की बनेगी, सीट की संख्या नहीं बताऊंगा-कमलनाथ

कितनी सीटें हम जीतेंगे, मैं संख्या पर नहीं जाऊंगा। यह चुनाव जनता का था, और जनता ने ही लड़ा है। 10 नवंबर को जनता की सरकार बनना तय है।

-कमलनाथ, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मप्र

