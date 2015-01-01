पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Jyotiraditya Scindia MLA | Madhya Pradesh By Election 28 Seats Result Update; Jyotiraditya Scindia BJP MLA Leading In 20 Seats

सिंधिया की आधी जमीन खिसकी:मध्य प्रदेश में सिंधिया के असर वाली 20 सीटों में से भाजपा सिर्फ 12 पर आगे, कांग्रेस को 8 पर बढ़त

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के प्रभाव की 20 सीटों में 12 पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी आगे हैं। 8 सीटों पर कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार आगे चल रहे हैं। सिंधिया के साथ 22 विधायक कांग्रेस से इस्तीफा देकर भाजपा में शामिल हुए थे। इनमें 20 सिंधिया गुट के जबकि एक दिग्विजय सिंह समर्थक बिसाहूलाल सिंह और दूसरे हरदीप सिंह दंग अरुण यादव समर्थक थे। जौरा में बनवारीलाल शर्मा के निधन से सीट खाली हुई थी, यह सीट भी सिंधिया के प्रभाव की है। अब यहां से सूबेदार सिंह चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं जो आगे चल रहे हैं।

राज्यवर्धन को मजबूत बढ़त
सबसे ज्यादा लीड शिवराज सरकार में मंत्री और बदनावर से उम्मीदवार राज्यवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव की है। उन्हें कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार कमल सिंह पटेल से 8334 वोट ज्यादा मिलते दिख रहे हैं। पहले राउंड में लीड लेने में दूसरे नंबर पर सांवेर से तुलसी सिलावट हैं, वे कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुडडू से 5668 वोट आगे चल रहे हैं।

सिंधिया समर्थक प्रत्याशी, जो अभी आगे चल रहे हैं

  • राज्यवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव, बदनावर
  • तुलसी सिलावट, सांवेर
  • डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी, सांची
  • इमरती देवी, डबरा
  • प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर, ग्वालियर
  • मुन्नालाल गोयल, ग्वालियर पूर्व
  • गोविंद सिंह राजपूत, सुरखी
  • रणवीर जाटव, गोहद
  • महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया, बम्हौरी
  • जजपाल सिंह जज्जी, अशोकनगर
  • बिजेंद्र सिंह यादव, मुंगावली
  • मनोज चौधरी, हाटपिपल्या
  • सुरेश धाकड़, पोहरी

सिंधिया समर्थक प्रत्याशी, जो अभी पीछे चल रहे हैं

  • रघुराजसिंह कंषाना, मुरैना
  • गिर्राज सिंह दंडोतिया, दिमनी
  • कमलेश जाटव, अंबाह
  • सूबेदार सिंह, जौरा
  • जसवंत सिंह जाटव, करैरा
  • ओपीएस भदौरिया, मेहगांव
  • रक्षा सिरोनिया, भांडेर

ग्वालियर-चंबल की 16 में भी सिंधिया के 7 समर्थक पीछे

ग्वालियर-चंबल की 16 सीटों पर भी 7 सिंधिया समर्थक प्रत्याशी पीछे चल रहे हैं। ये सीटें हैं- मुरैना, दिमनी, अंबाह, जौरा, करैरा, मेहगांव और भांडेर। इनमें दो मंत्री भी शामिल हैं। यह हैं- ओपीएस भदौरिया, गिर्राज सिंह।

