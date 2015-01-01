पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवादित बयान:जानिए, घुटना टेक प्रचार, आइटम और कुत्ता जैसे बयान वाली सीटों के नतीजे

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इमरती देवी को कमलनाथ ने आइटम कहा, इसे भाजपा ने भुनाने की पूरी कोशिश की, लेकिन इमरती खुद की हार नहीं बचा पाईं।

मध्य प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव से पहले माननीयों के बिगड़े बोल और कारनामे भी सामने आए। डबरा में कमलनाथ ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी को आइटम कहा, जिसे भाजपा ने पूरे प्रदेश में भरसक भुनाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन इमरती देवी की हार नहीं बचा सके। इमरती पर बयान के जवाब में दिमनी में भाजपा प्रत्याशी गिर्राज दंडोतिया ने कमलनाथ को लेकर विवादित बयान दे डाला था।

वहीं, अशोकनगर में पार्टी प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने खुद को कुत्ता तक कह डाला। सुवासरा में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान घुटनों के बल बैठ गए थे तो ग्वालियर से भाजपा उम्मीदवार प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता को मनाते नजर आए थे। आइए जानते हैं इन सीटों पर किसी मिली जीत, किसे हार ...

कमलनाथ ने इमरती को आइटम कहा था...

18 अक्टूबर को कमलनाथ ने डबरा की सभा में इमरती देवी को आइटम कह दिया था। विवाद बढ़ा तो उन्होंने सफाई दी, ‘आइटम अपमानजनक शब्द नहीं है। विधायक का नाम नहीं याद आ रहा था, इसलिए ऐसा बोल दिया।’ इस विवाद के 45 घंटे बाद राहुल ने कहा था, ‘कमलनाथ भले ही मेरी पार्टी के हैं, वे चाहे जो भी हों, लेकिन जिस भाषा का उन्होंने इस्तेमाल किया है, मैं निजी तौर पर उसे पसंद नहीं करता।’ राहुल की फटकार के बावजूद कमलनाथ ने माफी मांगने से इनकार कर दिया था। इसे भाजपा ने जमकर भुनानेे की कोशिश की, लेकिन इमरती देवी की हार को नहीं बचा सके।

दिमनी में मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया का विवादित बयान

23 अक्टूबर को मुरैना के दिमनी में हुई सभा में भाजपा प्रत्याशी और शिवराज सरकार में मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया ने कमलनाथ को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया था। दंडोतिया ने कहा कि डबरा की जगह दिमनी होता तो कमलनाथ की यहां से लाश उठकर जाती। गुरुवार को दिमनी के कमतरी गांव में हुई इस सभा में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया भी मंच पर मौजूद थे। राज्यमंत्री दंडोतिया ने कांग्रेस के एक नेता के व्यक्तिगत जीवन पर टिप्पणी करते हुए कहा, '75 साल का बुड्ढा 45 साल की महिला को शादी करके घर ले आया। घर में बहू लाने की उम्र में सास ले आया। हमारे यहां कोई ऐसा करता तो उसे घर से ही निकाल देते।' अब दंडोतिया यहां बड़ी चुनावी हार मिली है।

सुवासरा में शिवराज ने घुटने टेके

मंदसौर के सुवासरा में 10 अक्टूबर को सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान सभा में घुटनों के बल बैठ गए थे। इस पर जमकर सियासत हुई थी। शिवराज ने यहां कहा था कि ‘‘कांग्रेस सरकार के समय जब भी कोई विधायक, मंत्री अपने क्षेत्र के विकास की बात करते थे, कमलनाथ के पास एक ही जवाब होता था पैसे नहीं हैं। लेकिन मामा कहता है विकास के लिए पैसे की कोई कमी नहीं है। जो पैसे की कमी का बहाना लेकर हाथ पर हाथ रखकर बैठ जाए, वो नेता कैसा? नेता तो वही है जो आड़े वक्त पर लोगों के काम आए। जो मुसीबतों के बीच से रास्ता निकाल ले।’’ इस पर कमलनाथ ने कहा था कि ‘जनता को झूठे- लच्छेदार भाषण परोसकर मूर्ख ना समझें, अपनी सत्ता लोलुपता के लिये सौदेबाजी से जनादेश का अपमान कर राजनीति को कलंकित ना करे, जनहित उसके लिये सदैव सर्वोपरि हो तो जनता उसे हमेशा सर आंखों पर बैठाती है, अपने सर का ताज बनाती है, उसको घुटने टेकने की कभी जरूरत ही नहीं पड़ती है।’ हरदीप सिंह डंग ने यहां पर बड़ी जीत दर्ज की है।

कार्यकर्ता के आगे घुटनों के बल बैठ गए मंत्री जी

ग्वालियर से मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर का एक वीडियो 24 अक्टूूबर को वायरल हुआ, जिसमें चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता को अपने साथ चलने के लिए मनाते हैं। जब कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता मजबूरी जताता है कि वह साथ नहीं चल सकता तो तोमर उनके सामने घुटनों के बल बैठ जाते हैं। इसके बाद पैरों में झुक जाते हैं।

कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता मंत्री जी को रोकने की कोशिश करता है, कार्यकर्ता का बेटा भी मंत्री जी को ऊपर उठकर बैठने की विनती करता है। पर मंत्रीजी नहीं सुनते। हाथ जोड़कर बैठे रहते हैं। वीडियो में मंत्रीजी ये कहते नजर आते हैं कि तुम्हें हमारी कसम है अब किसी साथ मत जाना। अब हमारे साथ चलिए। यहां पर प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने बड़ी जीत दर्ज की है।

जब सिंधिया ने कहा- हां मैं कुत्ता हूं...

31 अक्टूबर को अशोकनगर में पार्टी प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी के समर्थन में सभा में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने शाढौरा में कहा, 'कमलनाथ जी यहां आते हैं और कहते हैं कि मैं कुत्ता हूं।' उन्होंने कहा कि- कमलनाथ जी, सुन लीजिए। हां, मैं कुत्ता हूं, क्योंकि मेरा मालिक मेरी जनता है, जिसकी मैं सेवा करता हूं। कुत्ता अपने मालिक और अपने दाता की रक्षा करता है। हां, कमलनाथ जी मैं कुत्ता हूं, कोई भी व्यक्ति मेरे मालिक के साथ भ्रष्टाचार करेगा और उसे अंगुली दिखाएगा, तो कुत्ता उसे काटेगा। अशोकनगर में पार्टी प्रत्याशी जजपाल सिंह जज्जी ने बड़ी जीत दर्ज की है।

