पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Madhya Pradesh By Election 2020 Result Update; BJP Narottam Mishra Attacks On Kamal Nath And Congress Leader Digvijay Singh

गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा का बयान:प्रदेश की जनता को बधाई और आभार; मेरी सहानुभूति कमलनाथ को संभावित सीएम बनाने वालों के साथ

भोपाल37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने चुनावों में जीत के बाद दिग्विजय सिंह और कमलनाथ पर हमला बोला है।
  • दिग्विजय का ईवीएम को दिया बयान ही उनकी हार थी

उपचुनावों की जीत से खुश नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि प्रदेश की जनता को बधाई और आभार है। जनता ने अपना फैसला दे दिया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कि मेरी सहानुभूति कमलनाथ को संभावित सीएम बनाने वालों के साथ है। जो कांग्रेस को 24 सीट दे रहे थे। मेरी सहानुभूति दिग्विजय सिंह के साथ भी है। जो जहां से आए हैं, वह लोग वहीं जाकर विश्राम करें।

दिग्विजय ने सभी को घर भेज दिया

दिग्विजय सिंह नर्मदे हर करके पूरी कांग्रेस को घर भेज दिया। कमलनाथ ने प्रदेश की जनता को धोखा दिया था। दिग्विजय ने ईवीएम को लेकर संदेह जताया था, तब ही हम लोगों को लग गया था कि भाजपा पूर्ण बहुमत से जीत रही है। यही उनकी हार थी, लेकिन इसके बाद भी जीत के हवाई किले बनाते रहे। कमलनाथ ने अपने ट्वीट के माध्यम से बहुत ही अच्छा संदेश दिया था।

कमलनाथ के ट्वीट के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई। दिग्विजय सिंह ने 29 अक्टूबर को एक ट्वीट किया था, जिसमे लोकतंत्र बचाओ का जिक्र था। आज जनता ने लोकतंत्र को बचा लिया। कमलनाथ अपने ट्वीट में केवल भारतीय जनता पार्टी का नाम लिखना भूल जाते थे, लेकिन उनकी सारी भविष्यवाणी आज सही साबित हो रही है। कमलनाथ ने वल्लभ भवन को दलालों का अड्डा बना दिया था। कमलनाथ का प्लेन तैयार है। वह कभी भी भोपाल से बाहर जा सकते है। गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने जीत की खुशी में पटाखा जलाकर खुशी मनाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदाऊद की पुश्तैनी हवेली के 11 लाख मिले; दिल्ली के 2 वकीलों ने खरीदीं संपत्तियां - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें