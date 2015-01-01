पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Madhya Pradesh By Election Results 2020; Election Commission On Voting Counting Time

उपचुनाव मतणगना की तैयारी:चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश- आयोग के निर्देशानुसार मतगणना रूम में रहेंगे प्रत्याशी के एजेंट

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
चुनाव आयोग ने 10 नवंबर को मतगणना के दौरान होने वाली गाइड लाइन स्पष्ट कर दी है।
  • 10 नवंबर को सुबह 8 बजे से संबंधित जिला मुख्यालयों में काउंटिंग होगी शुरू

मध्यप्रदेश के 19 जिलों में 28 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 3 नवंबर को हुए उप चुनाव के लिए मतगणना 10 नवंबर सुबह 8 बजे से प्रारंभ होगी। यह मतगणना संबंधित जिला मुख्यालयों में की जाएगी। इस दौरान प्रत्याशी के निर्वाचन अभिकर्ता एवं मतगणना एजेंट काउंटिंग रूम में आयोग के निर्देशानुसार उपस्थित रह सकते हैं।

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा कोविड-19 के दौरान आम चुनाव एवं उपचुनाव संचालन के लिए विस्तृत गाइडलाइन जारी की गई। इस बार कंट्रोल यूनिट से इसके नतीजे बड़ी स्क्रीन पर दिए जाएंगे, ताकि बड़ी संख्या में मतगणना एजेंटों का एक साथ जमा होने से बचा जा सके।

निर्वाचन आयोग के पीआरओ ने राजेश दाहिमा ने बताया कि मतगणना कक्ष में एजेंटों के नहीं होने को लेकर कई भ्रामक सूचनाएं और जानकारियां दी जा रही थी। ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। सिर्फ गाइडलाइन के अनुसार संख्या पर नियंत्रण रहेगा। इस संबंध में चुनाव आयोग ने संबंधित सभी विभागों और अधिकारियों को निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

यहां हुए चुनाव

राज्य में जौरा, सुमावली, मुरैना, दिमनी, अंबाह, मेहगांव, गोहद, ग्वालियर, ग्वालियर पूर्व, डबरा, भांडेर, करैरा, पोहरी, बामोरी, अशोकनगर, मुंगावली, सुरखी, मलहरा, अनूपपुर, सांची, ब्यावरा, आगर, हाटपिपल्या, मांधाता, नेपानगर, बदनावर, सांवेर और सुवासरा विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं। इनमें से 16 सीट ग्वालियर चंबल अंचल से हैं।

