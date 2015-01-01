पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एकांत में चिंतन:मुख्यमंत्री ने बांधवगढ़ में जंगल में लगाई कुर्सी-टेबिल, आत्मनिर्भर मध्य प्रदेश पर किया मंथन

भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बांधवगढ़ के जंगल में टेबिल-कुर्सी लगाकर आत्म निर्भर मध्य प्रदेश व अन्य योजनाओं को लेकर मंथन किया।
  • दोपहर 3 बजे उमरिया में जनजातीय गौरव कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे शिवराज सिंह चौहान

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बुधवार को सुबह बांधवगढ़ के जंगल में कुर्सी-टेबिल लगाकर आत्मनिर्भर मध्य प्रदेश को लेकर चिंतन-मंथन किया। मुख्यमंत्री उमरिया के प्रवास पर हैं। बांधवगढ़ से डगडउआ जाते समय ग्राम धमोखर में बैगा जनजाति के लोगों से मुख्यमंत्री ने संवाद भी किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने आदिवासियों की समस्याएं भी सुनी।

मुख्यमंत्री ने मंगलवार को देर शाम बांधवगढ़ में वन और पर्यटन विभाग के अफसरों की बैठक बुलाई थी। जिसमें वाइल्ड लाइफ टूरिज्म को प्रमोट करने की रणनीति पर मंथन किया था। वे बुधवार को दोहपर 3 बजे उमरिया में आयोजित जनजातीय गौरव कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे।

मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में तय किया गया था कि बफर में सफर योजना के कम से कम 24 नए टूरिस्ट जोन बनाए जाएंगे। इससे करीब 10 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सरकार का फोकस एग्रो फॉरेस्ट्री को प्रोत्साहन देने पर ज्यादा है। इसके साथ ही सामुदायिक आधारित गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने आला अफसरों के साथ आत्मनिर्भर मध्य प्रदेश के तहत वनों से रोजगार के अवसर पैदा करने को लेकर भी चर्चा की। बैठक में वन मंत्री विजय शाह, खाद्य मंत्री बिसाहूलाल सिंह व अदिम जाति कल्याण मंत्री मीना सिंह के अलावा मुख्य रूप से मुख्य सचिव इकबाल सिंह बैंस व वन विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव अशोक वर्णवाल मौजूद रहे।

