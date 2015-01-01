पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CM का 'ब्रेक', कमलनाथ के काफिले में क्रैक!:वीआईपी रोड पर नाथ की पुलिस गाड़ी में टूट-फूट; पांच-छह कारें आपस में भिड़ी

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
वीआईपी रोड पर करबला के पास मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की गाड़ियां में टक्कर हो गई।
  • अच्छी बात रही कोई ज्यादा घायल नहीं हुआ

भोपाल में सोमवार सुबह-सुबह दौरे पर निकले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की गाड़ियां में टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में किसी को चोट नहीं। इसमें पांच-छह कारें क्षतिग्रस्त हो गईं। हादसा दोपहर करीब एक बजे का है। इसमें कमलनाथ का पुलिस वाहन भी है। हादसे के दौरान कमलनाथ लालघाटी से अपने निवास जा रहे थे। हादसे के बाद शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने घटना की जगह को देखा। पुलिस प्रशासन ने सफाई दी कि एक्सीडेंट सीएम के काफिले के पीछे चल रही प्रेस की गाड़ी के अचानक ब्रेक लगाने के कारण हुआ।

वीआईपी रोड पर हादसे के बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान मौके पर रुके।
जानकारी के अनुसार शिवराज सिंह चौहान दौरे के बाद वीआईपी रोड पर करबला से कमला पार्क की तरफ आ रहा थी। उनके पीछे नाथ अपने काफिले के साथ लालघाटी से कमला पार्क की तरफ जा रहे थे। करबला के पास उनके पुलिस वाहन के सामने वाले एक कार चालक ने अचानक ब्रेक लगा दिए। इससे पुलिस वाहन उससे टकरा गया।

कमलनाथ के काफिले की इसी गाड़ी की टक्कर दूसरी गाड़ियों से हुई।
यह एक अन्य गाड़ी भी इसी दौरान एक्सीडेंट का शिकार हुई।
उनके आगे इसी तरह तीन से चार गाड़ियां आपस में भिड़ती चली गईं। इसी कारण एक के बाद एक पांच से छह कारें आपस में भिड़ गई। हालांकि नाथ का वाहन आगे निकल चुका था, जबकि शिवराज सिंह चौहान मौके कुछ देर तक कार से उतरकर रुके। फिर वहां से आगे के लिए रवाना हो गए। अच्छी बात यह रही कि इसमें किसी को चोट नहीं आई। हादसे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

