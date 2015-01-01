पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Cases, COVID Monthly Death Rate Update; Indore Bhopal Ujjain Jabalpur

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना:8 महीने में सितंबर में सबसे ज्यादा सितम; 65 हजार केस, 910 मौतें और 20 हजार एक्टिव केस रहे

अनूप दुबे, भोपाल43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सितंबर में ढाया सितम
  • दिसंबर में हर दिन औसतन करीब 1300 से ज्यादा मरीज आ रहे, 112 मौतें भी हो चुकीं
  • सितंबर के बार मरीज घटना शुरू हुए, अब हर महीने नए केस 35 से 40 हजार के बीच

मध्यप्रदेश में 1 अप्रैल को प्रदेश में कोरोना के कुल केस 86 थे, जो 11 दिसंबर को 2 लाख 21 हजार के पार पहुंच गई। प्रदेश में सितंबर महीने में सबसे ज्यादा 64 हजार 598 कोरोना के नए केस आए थे। इसी महीने में सबसे ज्यादा 910 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हुई थीं। बीते दो महीने से प्रदेश भर में 35 हजार से 40 हजार केस आ रहे हैं। दिसंबर में हर दिन तकरीबन औसतन 1300 से ज्यादा नए केस आ रहे हैं। जानकारों का कहना है कि सितंबर में अधिकांश गतिविधियां शुरू होने के कारण लोगों की आवाजाही बढ़ गई थी। इसी महीने मध्यप्रदेश के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा था कि अब लॉकडाउन नहीं होगा। हमें कोरोना के साथ जीना सीखना होगा।

इस तरह कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ते गए।
इस तरह कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ते गए।

एक महीने में दोगुना हो गए थे केस

मध्यप्रदेश में जुलाई के बाद कोरोना ने ज्यादा रफ्तार पकड़ी थी। पहले मई और जून में हर महीने करीब 5 हजार नए केस आ रहे थे। जुलाई में यह 18 हजार और अगस्त 32 हजार के पार पहुंच गए। सितंबर में अचानक से मरीजों की संख्या दुगनी हो गई। और यह 64 हजार से अधिक पहुंच गई। सितंबर के बाद अक्टूबर में अचानक से यह 40 हजार के पास आ गईं, हालांकि बीते दो महीने से यह आंकड़ा 35 हजार से 40 हजार के बीच बना हुआ है।

1 अप्रैल को मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना की स्थिति।
1 अप्रैल को मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना की स्थिति।

सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस अक्टूबर में थे

प्रदेश में वर्तमान में कुल 13092 एक्टिव केस हैं। अगर सक्रिय केसों की बात की जाए, तो यह संख्या सितंबर में सबसे ज्यादा 20 हजार 473 हो गई थी। यह अब तक के सबसे ज्यादा सक्रिय मरीज थे। हालांकि प्रतिशत के आधार पर अगर एक्टिव केस की बात करें तो जुलाई में कुल केस में से सबसे ज्यादा 26% सक्रिय केस थे। यह अब तक के सबसे ज्यादा प्रतिशत था। सितंबर के बाद सक्रिय केस की संख्या में कमी आई, लेकिन नवंबर में यह बढ़कर 7% के करीब पहुंच गई। दिसंबर भी यह औसतन 6% से ऊपर बना हुआ है।

आधी हो गईं मौतें

प्रदेश में अब तक कोरोना के कारण 3382 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। सबसे ज्यादा अगस्त में 910 हुई थीं। उसके बाद मौत का ग्राफ कम हुआ है। नवंबर में 312 लोगों की जान गई, जबकि दिसंबर में अभी तक यह आंकड़ा 112 है। प्रदेश में एक्टिव केस 13092 हैं। प्रतिदिन औसत 1400 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिल रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने का प्रतिशत बढ़कर 92.1% हो गया है। औसत पॉजिटिविटी दर 5.5% है।

40 लाख से ज्यादा टेस्ट हो चुके

प्रदेश में अब तक कुल 40 लाख 82 हजार 106 लोगों के टेस्ट 11 दिसंबर की शाम तक किए जा चुके थे। इनमें से 2 लाख 21 हजार 115 लोगों में कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई, जबकि 3382 लोगों की संक्रमण के कारण मौत हो चुकी है। अब भी प्रदेश भर में 728 फीवर क्लीनिक संचालित हो रहीं हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे कल जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें