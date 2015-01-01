पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिवराज के 3 मंत्री संकट में:14 में से 11 मंत्री जीते या उसके करीब, इसमें 9 सिंधिया समर्थक; इमरती, दंडोतिया और कंसाना पीछे

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिंधिया समर्थक इमरती देवी डबरा और गिर्राज दंडोतिया दिमनी बुरी तरह पिछड़ गए हैं।
  • शैजवार गुट के विरोध के बीच 63 हजार से ज्यादा से डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी की रिकाॅर्ड जीत
  • हरदीप सिंह डंग ने भी चौकाया- 2018 में 350 वोट से जीते थे, 29 हजार से ज्यादा से जीते
  • सिंधिया समर्थक दो समेत तीन मंत्री पर हार का संकट

वोटों की गिनती लगभग पूरी होने वाली है। अब तक के नतीजों से साफ हो गया है कि शिवराज सरकार के 11 मंत्री ( इस्तीफा दे चुके तुलसी सिलावट व गोविंद सिंह राजपूत भी शामिल) जीत की दहलीज पर पहुंच गए हैं। इसमें से 9 मंत्री सिंधिया समर्थक हैं। हालांकि, सिंधिया समर्थक इमरती देवी डबरा और गिर्राज दंडोतिया दिमनी बुरी तरह पिछड़ गए हैं। कांग्रेस से भाजपा में आए एक अन्य मंत्री एदलसिंह कंषाना सुमावली भी पीछे चल रहे हैं।

शिवराज सरकार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी ने 63 हजार से अधिक की जीत से चौका दिया है। इसी तरह सुवासरा से हरदीप सिंह डंग पिछला चुनाव जब कांग्रेस से लड़े थे तब उनकी जीत महज 350 वोट से हुई थी, लेकिन बीजेपी में आने के बाद 29 हजार से ज्यादा से जीते हैं।

10 मंत्रियों की जीत तय या लीड 20 हजार से ज्यादा
जीत की तरफ बढ़ रहे 11 में से 10 मंत्रियों की लीड 20 हजार वोट से ज्यादा है। प्रभुराम के बाद मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया की जीत 53 हजार 153 से हुई है।

सिंधिया समर्थक भदौरिया मुकाबले में, इमरती देवी मुश्किल में
मेहगांव से बीजेपी उम्मीदवार मंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया मुकाबले में बने हुए हैं। वे कांग्रेस के हेमंत कटारे से 3000 वोट से आगे चल रहे हैं। इसी तरह डबरा से बीजेपी उम्मीदवार इमरती देवी अपने प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस के सुरेश राजे से करीब 4205 वोट पीछे चल रही हैं।

बिसाहूलाल जीते, दंडोतिया 22 हजार से पीछे
अनूपपुर से बीजेपी के बिसाहूलाल सिंह 34 हजार 864 वोट से जीत गए हैं। जबकि पिछले चुनाव में जब वे कांग्रेस से लड़े थे तो 7561 वोट से जीते थे। इसी तरह दिमनी से चुनाव मैदान में उतरे गिर्राज दंडौतिया 22 हजार से ज्यादा वोट से पीछे चल रहे हैं।

