  • Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2020, MP Gwalior UpChunav Vote Countig News

मध्यप्रदेश:मतों की गणना में सबसे ज्यादा 32 राउंड ग्वालियर पूर्व में होंगे, कारण यहां सबसे ज्यादा पोस्टल बैलेट; 285 अतिरिक्त काउंटिंग काउंटर बनाए गए

भोपाल8 मिनट पहले
बदनावर में मतगणना कर्मियों को जिला पंचायत सभाकक्ष में प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।
  • सबसे कम राउंड डबरा में 24 राउंड होंगे, पहला परिणाम अनूपपुर से आने की संभावना
  • पहली बार ईवीएम के साथ ही पोस्टल बैलेट की भी मतगणना की जाएगी

मध्य प्रदेश की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव की मतगणना मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी। यह सभी जिला मुख्यालयों में की जाएगी। सबसे ज्यादा राउंड की गिनती ग्वालियर पूर्व में होगी। यहां पर 32 राउंड तक मतों की गिनती चलेगी। ग्वालियर-चंबल क्षेत्र से अधिकांश मतदाता सेना में हैं।

ऐसे में पोस्टल बैलेट से डाले गए वोट की संख्या अधिक हैं। इसलिए यहां पर पोस्टल बैलेट की गणना में सबसे ज्यादा समय लगेगा, जबकि डबरा में सबसे कम सिर्फ 24 राउंड की ही गिनती। हालांकि सबसे पहला रिजल्ट अनूपपुर से आना बताया जा रहा है। सबसे कम उम्मीदवार बदनावर में 3 ही हैं।

कम संख्या में प्रत्याशी काउंटिंग के दौरान रहेंगे

इस बार काउंटिंग के लिए बड़ी स्क्रीन लगाई जा रही हैं, ताकि प्रत्याशी उनके एजेंट बाहर से ही उसे देख सकें। बहु सीमित संख्या में प्रत्याशी के एजेंट को काउंटिंग के दौरान रहने की अनुमति रहेगी। यह कोविड की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार होगा। पहली बार ईवीएम की काउंटिंग के साथ ही पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती की जाएगी। अब तक सबसे पहले पोस्टल बैलेट गिने जाते थे, उसके बाद ईवीएम में पड़े मतों को गिना जाता था। इस बार 285 अतिरिक्त काउंटिंग सेंटर बनाए गए हैं।

69.68% मतगणना हुई

प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर उपचुनाव 2020 में 69.68% वोटिंग हुई। ग्वालियर पूर्व में सबसे कम मतदान रहा। यहां पर 48.15% वोट पड़े, यहां 50 फीसदी वोटर भी घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले हैं, जबकि सबसे ज्यादा वोटिंग आगर मालवा में 83.77% मतदान हुआ है। यहां पर कांग्रेस से कमल पटेल और भाजपा से राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव मैदान में हैं। 2018 के मुकाबले करीब 3 फीसदी कम मतदान रहा। विधानसभा उप निर्वाचन 2020 के अंतर्गत प्रदेश के 19 जिलों के 28 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 355 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। सबसे कम बदनावर में सिर्फ 3 प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

भाजपा को 9 और कांग्रेस को 21 सीटों पर जीत की जरूरत

मध्य प्रदेश में कुल 230 विधानसभा सीटें है, जिनमें से 28 पर उपचुनाव हो रहा है। भाजपा के पास अभी 107 सीटें हैं और बहुमत के लिए उसे 9 सीटों पर जीत की जरूरत है। वहीं कांग्रेस के पास 88 सीटें हैं और बहुमत के लिए उसे 28 सीटों पर जीत की जरूरत है। लेकिन अगर कांग्रेस मिली जुली सरकार के बनाने की सोचती है तो उसे 21 सीटों पर जीत की जरूरत होगी। बहुमत के आंकड़े से दूर होने पर सात बसपा, सपा और निर्दलीय विधायकों की भूमिका अहम हो जाएगी।

मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा की स्थिति

पार्टीसीट
भाजपा107
कांग्रेस87
निर्दलीय4
बसपा2
सपा1
खाली29

सीटों की स्थिति

सीटउम्मीदवार2020 में मतदान2018 में मतदान
आगर मालवा883.77%83.11%
अम्बाह1554.30%59.32%
अनूपपुर1273.28%76.63%
अशोक नगर975.02%74.46%
बदनावर383.24%86.14%
बमौरी1278.84%79.63%
भांडेर1372.59%69.55%
ब्यावरा881.77%80.78%
डबरा1466.68%68.64%
दिमनी1361.06%70.34%
गोहद1554.42%59.33%
ग्वालियर956.15%63.37%
ग्वालियर पूर्व1248.15%58.18%
हाटपिपल्या1183.66%85.57%
जौरा1569.00%72.30%
करैरा1373.68%73.62%
मलहरा1968.06%72.13%
मंधाता873.44%78.98%
मेहगांव3861.18%63.82%
मुरैना1557.80%63.92%
मुंगावली1377.17%75.02%
नेपानगर675.81%77.77%
पोहरी1376.02%75.92%
सांची1568.87%75.37%
सांवेर1378.01%80.97%
सुमावली963.04%71.83%
सुरखी1571.97%75.77%
सुवासरा982.61%82.67%
कुल35569.68%72.93%
