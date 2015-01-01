पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Surkhi Anuppur Madhya Pradesh (MP) Election Result Trends 2020; BJP Govind Rajput Vs Congress Bisahulal Sahu

जीत की तरफ:कायम रहेगा गोविंद राजपूत और बिसाहूलाल साहू के मंत्री होने का दबदबा

भोपाल24 मिनट पहले
मतगणना स्थल पर जीत की तरफ बढ़ते भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोविंद सिंह राजपूत। 
  • सुरखी, बड़ा मलहरा और अनूपपुर विधानसभा

मध्यप्रदेश के उपचुनाव में चर्चित सीटों में शामिल सुरखी, अनूपपुर और बड़ा मलहरा के रूझान आ गए है। गोविंद राजपूत और बिसाहूलाल साहू के मंत्री होने का दबदबा कायम रहेगा। कांग्रेस को अपनी ही गलतियों से हार की तरफ बढ़ी है।

सुरखी: काम नहीं आया खाना बनाना और खाना
इस विधानसभा में गोविंद सिंह राजपूत का दबदबा कायम है। वे मतगणना में लगातार बढ़त बनाए हुए है। कांग्रेस की पारूल साहू उनके मुकाबले ठहर नहीं सकी। राजपूत कांग्रेस से भाजपा में आए थे और क्षेत्र में उनका प्रभाव कायम रहा। प्रचार के दौरान कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पारूल साहू ने लोगों के घर में किचन तक पहुंचकर न केवल खाना बनाया बल्कि खाना खाया भी। मतदाताओं से नजदीकी बनाने के लिए खाना बनाना और खाना मतदान में तब्दील नहीं हो सक।

बड़ा मलहरा: रोने की सलाह देना पड़ा महंगा
यहां कांग्रेस की गलतियों से ही भाजपा को जीत की राहत प्रशस्त हो गई। कांग्रेस के एक वरिष्ठ नेता की मतदान से पहले पुलिस अधिकारियों से झड़प जनता के बीच में गुंडागर्दी का मैसेज दे गई। कमलनाथ के दौरे से पहले एक वरिष्ठ नेता का पार्टी प्रत्याशी रामसिया भारती को थोड़ा रो लेने की सलाह देना भी भारी पड़ गया। बताया जाता है कि मंच पर नेताजी ने यह सलाह प्रत्याशी को दी तो माइक चालू था और पूरी जनता ने यह सलाह सुन ली। भाजपा के प्रद्युम्न सिंह लोधी को लोधी बहुल क्षेत्र होने का लाभ भी मिला है।

अनूपपुर: काम आया अनुभव
यहां मंत्री बिसाहूलाल साहू का अनुभव काम आया। कांग्रेस ने नए चेहरे विश्वनाथ सिंह कुंजाम को मैदान में उतारा, लेकिन अनुभव की कमी उनके आड़े आ गई। वैसे भी वे सिर्फ जिला पंचायत सदस्य का चुनाव जीते थे और विधायक के चुनाव मैदान में आ गए। मतदाताओं का सोचना था कि नए व्यक्ति को वोट देने की बजाय मंत्री को ही जिताया जाना चाहिए। इससे कम से कम क्षेत्र का विकास तो होगा।

