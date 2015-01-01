पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results BJP Congress Updates; Jyotiraditya Scindia Shivraj Singh Chouhan Kamal Nath | Check MP Assembly Election Exit Polls

भास्कर एग्जिट पोल:मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में 14 से 16 सीटें भाजपा को, कांग्रेस को 10 से 13 सीटें

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव के संभावित नतीजे क्या होंगे, इसके लिए भास्कर ने एग्जिट पोल किया। एग्जिट पोल के मुताबिक, भाजपा को 14 से 16 सीटें मिलती दिख रही हैं। कांग्रेस को 10 से 13 सीटें मिलेंगी। बसपा को एक सीट मिल सकती है। चंबल क्षेत्र में भाजपा पिछड़ती नजर आ रही है। यहां कुल 7 सीटों में कांग्रेस को 4 से 6, जबकि भाजपा को शून्य से दो सीटें ही मिलने की संभावना है।

ग्वालियर क्षेत्र ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का गढ़ है, जहां पूरे प्रदेश की नजरें हैं। यहां बराबरी का मुकाबला दिखा। यहां की 9 सीटों में भाजपा-कांग्रेस को 4 से 5 सीटें मिलती नजर आ रही हैं। मालवा में भाजपा आगे दिख रही है। मध्य प्रदेश का उपचुनाव इसलिए मायने रखता है क्योंकि इससे प्रदेश की सत्ता के समीकरण तय होना है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के साथ ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है।

सरकार बचा लेगी भाजपा
एग्जिट पोल के संकेतों से साफ है कि भाजपा सरकार बचाने में कामयाब हो जाएगी। कांग्रेस फिर से सरकार बना लेगी, इसकी संभावना कहीं दिख नहीं रही। राजनीतिक विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि उपचुनाव में अमूमन मतदाताओं का रुझान सत्तारुढ़ पार्टी की तरफ ही ज्यादा होता है।

क्षेत्रवार किसे कितनी सीटें मिलने के संकेत

क्षेत्रसीटभाजपाकांग्रेसअन्य
ग्वालियर94-54-50
चंबल70-24-61
मालवा54-50-10
निमाड़20-11-20
बुंदेलखंड21-20-10
भोपाल21-20-10
महाकौशल1100

ऐसे किया एग्जिट पोल: भास्कर ने प्रिंट और डिजिटल के रिपोर्टरों की मदद से मध्य प्रदेश की 28 सीटों का जायजा लिया। वोटिंग ट्रेड का एनालिसिस किया। वोट देकर निकले मतदाताओं से बात करके निष्कर्ष निकाले।

28 सीटों पर जितनी बंपर वोटिंग हुई, उतनी बंपर हमारी जीत होगी: शिवराज सिंह चौहान
कोरोना के बावजूद 28 सीटों पर जितनी बंपर वोटिंग हुई है, उतनी ही बंपर जीत भाजपा की होगी। कांग्रेस बौखला गई है और ईवीएम पर ऊंगली उठा रही है। जब 2018 में कांग्रेस को जीत मिली थी, जब ईवीएम सही थी और अब गलत हो गई। लोकतंत्र की विजय से गदगद हूं। आत्मनिर्भर मध्यप्रदेश हमारा संकल्प है। -शिवराज सिंह चौहान, मुख्यमंत्री मप्र

सरकार जनता की बनेगी, सीट की संख्या नहीं बताऊंगा: कमलनाथ
कितनी सीटें हम जीतेंगे, मैं संख्या पर नहीं जाऊंगा। यह चुनाव जनता का था, और जनता ने ही लड़ा है। 10 नवंबर को जनता की सरकार बनना तय है। -कमलनाथ, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मप्र

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें