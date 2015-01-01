पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Madhya Pradesh : Shivraj Government Decides To Form Cow Cabinet For Protection Of Cows In State

शिवराज सरकार का फैसला:मध्यप्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण के लिए गो कैबिनेट का होगा गठन, 22 नवंबर को पहली बैठक; CM ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
गौ कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक गोपाष्टमी के दिन 22 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण सालरिया आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। -फाइल फोटो।
  • पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे

मध्यप्रदेश में गायों के संरक्षण और संवर्धन के लिए गो कैबिनेट का गठन किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बुधवार को ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी। शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने लिखा कि प्रदेश में गोधन के संरक्षण और संवर्धन के लिए गो कैबिनेट के गठन का निर्णय लिया है। पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे। गो कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक गोपाष्टमी के दिन 22 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे गो अभ्यारण सालरिया आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी।

