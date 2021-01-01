पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:मध्यप्रदेश के 20 सरकारी आईटीआई को केंद्र से डेढ़ से ढाई करोड़ मिलेंगे; कुल सीट में 25% की बढ़ोतरी होगी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भारत सरकार ने स्ट्राईव योजना के तहत प्रदेश के 20 शासकीय आईटीआई का चयन किया है। इसमें मंडीदीप आईअीआई को भी शामिल कियाग या है।
भारत सरकार ने स्ट्राईव योजना के तहत प्रदेश के 20 शासकीय आईटीआई का चयन किया है। इसमें मंडीदीप आईअीआई को भी शामिल कियाग या है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • भारत सरकार ने स्ट्राईव योजना के तहत इनका चयन किया

मध्यप्रदेश के 20 शासकीय आईटीआई की स्थिति में सुधार होने जा रहा है। इन्हें केंद्र सरकार द्वारा डेढ़ से ढाई करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे। इससे एडमिशन के लिए सीट में 25% की बढ़ोतरी समेत चार प्रमुख उद्देश्यों को पूरा किया जा सकेगा।

विश्व बैंक द्वारा सहायता प्राप्त भारत सरकार की स्किल स्ट्रेन्थिनिंग फॉर इण्डिस्ट्रियल वेल्यू एन्हेंसमेंट (STRIVE) योजना के तहत इनका चयन किया गया है। पहले चरण में 8 शासकीय आईटीआई मंडीदीप, खरगोन, उमरिया, रतलाम, बालाघाट, सिंगरौली, छिंदवाडा और एकलव्य महिला आईटीआई बैतूल शामिल किया गया था, जबकि दूसरे चरण में 12 शासकीय आईटीआई शिवपुरी, देवास, शाजापुर, सिवनी, कटनी, टीकमगढ़, छपारा (सिवनी जिला), हरदा, छतरपुर, अनूपपुर, झाबुआ और आईटीआई खंडवा का चयन हुआ है।

कौशल प्रशिक्षण में सुधार पर फोकस

स्किल स्ट्रेन्थिनिंग फॉर इण्डस्ट्रियल वेल्यू एन्हेंसमेंट का उददेश्य आईटीआई और अप्रेन्टिसशिप के माध्यम से प्रदान किए जाने वाले कौशल प्रशिक्षण की प्रासंगिकता और दक्षता में सुधार करना है। इसके अन्तर्गत प्रदेश के 20 शासकीय आईटीआई को प्रशिक्षण गुणवत्ता तथा इण्डस्ट्री लिंकेज बढ़ाने के लिए डेढ़ से ढाई करोड़ रुपए का अनुदान हर आईटीआई दिया जाएगा।

इन चार चीजों पर मुख्य फोकस : इस राशि से चयनित शासकीय आईटीआई द्वारा...

  • स्नातकों की संख्या में 20% की वृद्धि की जा सकेगी।
  • संचालित ट्रेड़ों में महिला नामांकन/प्रवेश में 16% की वृद्धि होगी।
  • कुल नामांकन/प्रवेश में 25% की वृद्धि संभव होगी।
  • निधार्रित पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार कुल प्रशिक्षणार्थियों के ऑन जॉब ट्रेनिंग में 15% की बढ़ोतरी की जाएगी।
