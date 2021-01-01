पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दवा माफियाओं पर नकेल:गृह मंत्री की अपील; नकली दवा बिकने की शिकायत थाने में दर्ज कराएं, ऐसे माफियाओं से सरकार सख्ती से निपटेगी

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश के गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा है कि अमानक और नकली दवाओं के बिकने की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। ऐसे माफियाओं के खिलाफ सरकार सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी।
  • शिवराज सरकार ने खाद्य सुरक्षा कानून में संशोधन कर सख्त प्रावधान किए हैं
  • एक्सपायरी डेट की दवाएं बेचने पर 5 साल और 1 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार मिलावटखोरों के बाद अब दवा माफियाओं पर नकेल कसने जा रही है। प्रदेश के गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा है कि अमानक और नकली दवाओं के बिकने की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। ऐसे माफियाओं के खिलाफ सरकार सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी। उन्होंने आमजन से अपील की है कि नकली दवा बिकने की शिकायत संबंधित थाने में दर्ज कराएं। मिश्रा ने कहा है कि प्रदेश की जनता के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ करने नहीं दिया जाएगा।

इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान कह चुके हैं कि सरकार का फोकस मिलावटखोरों पर ज्यादा है। ऐसे में व्यापारियों के लिए नहीं, बल्कि मिलावट खोरों पर शिकंजा कसने कानून में सख्त प्रावधान किए हैं। उन्होंने ऐसे माफियाओं को सख्त चेतावनी देते हुए कहा था कि लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ करने वालों को जीवन भर जेल में चक्की चलाना पड़ेगी।
बता दें कि शिवराज सरकार ने खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम में संशोधन कर मिलावटखोरों व एक्सपायरी डेट की दवाएं बेचने वालों के लिए सजा के प्रावधान को सख्त किया है। संशोधित अधिनियम को अध्यादेश के माध्यम से 29 दिसंबर 2020 को लागू कर दिया गया।
यह है सजा का प्रावधान
खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम की धारा 272 से 276 में मिलावट करने वाले को 6 माह की सजा और 1 हजार रुपए जुर्माने का प्रावधान था, लेकिन अब इसे संशोधित कर आजीवन कारावास की सजा और जुर्माने का प्रावधान किया गया है। इसी तरह अधिनियम की धारा 277 (क) में एक्सपायरी डेट की दवाएं बेचने पर सजा 3 साल से बढ़ा कर 5 साल और एक लाख रुपए का जुर्माने का प्रावधान किया गया है।
नकली प्लाज्मा से कारोबारी की हो चुकी है मौत
ग्वालियर के अपोलो अस्पताल में 10 दिसंबर 2020 को दतिया के कारोबारी मनोज अग्रवाल की नकली प्लाज्मा चढ़ाने के बाद मौत हुई थी। उन्हें 3 दिसंबर को कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। मामले में पड़ाव थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर नकली प्लाज्मा बनाकर लाखों रुपए कमाने वाले अजय शंकर त्यागी, उसके साथी महेश और जगदीश को गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके बाद दो साथी देवेन्द्र गुप्ता व अशोक को भी हिरासत में लिया था। रैकेट का मास्टर माइंड अजय शंकर त्यागी था। यही नकली प्लाज्मा बनाता था। त्यागी के खिलाफ रासुका की कार्रवाई की गई थी।

