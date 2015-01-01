पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Shivraj Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh (MP) By Election Result 2020; Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Lead In Gwalior, Malwa, Nimar, Bundelkhand And Chambal

MP में बच गई शिवराज सरकार:चंबल में कांग्रेस और प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त

भोपाल4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुल 28 में से 19 सीटों पर भाजपा, 8 पर कांग्रेस और 1 सीट पर बसपा आगे है।

शुरुआती रुझानों में भाजपा को मालवा, ग्वालियर, निमाड़ और बुंदेलखंड में एकतरफा बढ़त मिलती नजर आ रही है। चंबल में कांग्रेस भारी पड़ती दिख रही है। भोपाल क्षेत्र की दो सीटों में से एक-एक पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस कैंडिडेट आगे हैं। महाकौशल की इकलौती सीट भाजपा के खाते में जाती दिख रही है। कुल मिलाकर 28 में से 19 सीटों पर भाजपा, आठ पर कांग्रेस और एक सीट पर बसपा उम्मीदवार को बढ़त मिली हुई है।

ग्वालियर: 9 में से 7 सीटों पर भाजपा आगे, 2 पर कांग्रेस

शुरुआती रुझान में सिंधिया के प्रभाव के ग्वालियर क्षेत्र की नौ में से सात सीटों पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी आगे चल रहे हैं। दो सीटों पर कांग्रेस आगे है। ग्वालियर शहर की दोनों सीटों पर भाजपा को बढ़त है। शहर से लगे डबरा, पोहरी, अशोकनगर, मुंगावली और बमोरी में भी भाजपा प्रत्याशी आगे चल रहे हैं। करैरा में कांग्रेस के प्रागीलाल जाटव को बढ़त मिली है। भांडेर में कांग्रेस के फूलसिंह बरैया आगे चल रहे हैं।

चंबल में कांग्रेस भारी, भाजपा के तीनों मंत्री पीछे

चंबल की सात में से पांच सीटों पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आगे चल रहे हैं। मंत्री एंदल सिंह कंषाना मुश्किल में नजर आ रहे हैं। वे कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार अजब सिंह कुशवाहा से लगातार पीछे चल रहे हैं। एंदल सिंह दिग्विजय सिंह के करीबी थे और कमलनाथ सरकार से नाराजगी के चलते भाजपा का दामन थामा था। दिमनी से मंत्री गिर्राज दंडोतिया भी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रवींद्र सिंह तोमर से पीछे हैं। मेहगांव सीट पर कांग्रेस के हेमंत कटारे ने मंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। मुरैना में बसपा के रामप्रकाश राजौरिया ने बढ़त बना रखी है। जौरा में भाजपा के सूबेदार सिंह आगे है।

मालवा: पांचों सीटों पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी आगे

बहुचर्चित सीट सांवेर पर भाजपा के तुलसी सिलावट ने बढ़त ले ली है। बदनावर में मंत्री राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव और सुवासरा में मंत्री हरदीप सिंह डंग आगे चल रहे हैं। शुरुआती दौर में पिछड़ने के बाद आगर में भाजपा के मनोज ऊंटवाल और हाटपीपल्या में मनोज चौधरी ने बढ़त बना ली है। हालांकि बढ़त का अंतर ज्यादा नहीं है।

निमाड़: दोनों सीटों पर भाजपा आगे

मांधाता में भाजपा के नारायण पटेल और नेपानगर में सुमित्रा कास्डेकर ने शुरुआती बढ़त बना ली है।

भोपाल: एक पर भाजपा, एक पर कांग्रेस आगे

सांची सीट पर मंत्री डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी लगातार बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं, जबकि ब्यावरा सीट पर शुरुआती दौर में पिछड़ने के बाद कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी ने बढ़त बना ली है।

बुंदेलखंड: दोनों सीटों पर भाजपा की बढ़त

मंत्री गोविंदसिंह राजपूत शुरुआत से ही बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं। इनके सामने कांग्रेस ने पारुल साहू को उम्मीदवार बनाया था। दूसरी सीट मलहरा है जहां भाजपा के प्रद्युमन लोधी आगे हैं। यहां कांग्रेस से साध्वी रामसिया मैदान में हैं।

महाकौशल: एकमात्र सीट भाजपा को

अनूपपुर में भाजपा के मंत्री बिसाहूलाल सिंह आगे चल रहे हैं। यहां कांग्रेस से विश्वनाथ मैदान में हैं। शुरुआत से ही बिसाहूलाल को यहां मजबूत माना जा रहा था। इसके पीछे वजह स्पष्ट थी कि बिसाहूलाल जीतेंगे तो उनका मंत्री बनना तय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजिनपिंग, पुतिन, बोल्सोनोरो और अर्दोआन ने बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें