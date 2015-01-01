पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काउंटिंग में सुरक्षा का ध्यान:प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई; बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस जवान तैनात, बैरिकेडिंग की गई

भोपाल34 मिनट पहले
प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय में पुलिस सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई है।
  • कमलनाथ पीसीसी में बैठकर प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर रख रहे नजर

मध्य प्रदेश की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव की मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो गई है। इसे देखते हुए भोपाल में प्रदेश कांग्रेस कार्यालय (पीसीसी) पर पुलिस सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है। कार्यालय के चारों तरफ बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह अंतिम परिणाम आने तक प्रदेश कार्यालय में मौजूद रहेंगे, जबकि प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक दिल्ली मुख्यालय से ही नतीजों पर नजर रखेंगे। नतीजों के बाद की रणनीति को लेकर कमलनाथ की रविवार को दिल्ली में वासनिक से बैठक हो चुकी है। सुबह-सुबह कांग्रेस नेता कार्यालय पहुंचने लगे, हालांकि शुरुआत में संख्या बल काफी कम दिखा।

नाथ ने भोपाल के कमला पार्क स्थित हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन कर पूजा अर्चना की।
नाथ ने भोपाल के कमला पार्क स्थित हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन कर पूजा अर्चना की।

सुबह 7 बजे से बड़ी हलचल

मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के दफ्तर पर सुबह 7 बजे से ही पुलिस की सुरक्षा नज़र आई। ऑफिस के एंट्री गेट को बैरिकेड्स से कवर किया है। सुबह कार्यकर्ता दिखे, तो सफाई कर्मी भी तेजी से सफाई करते नजर आए। हॉल में स्क्रीन भी लगाई गई है। करीब 9 बजे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ और अन्य नेता भी कांग्रेस ऑफिस पहुंचे। इससे पहले नाथ ने कमला पार्क स्थित हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन कर पूजा अर्चना की।

अनूपपुर से सबसे पहले आएगा निर्णय

सबसे ज्यादा राउंड तक गिनती ग्वालियर पूर्व में होगी। यहां पर 32 राउंड तक मतों की गिनती चलेगी। आर्मी क्षेत्र होने के कारण सबसे ज्यादा पोस्टल बैलेट डाले गए हैं, इसलिए यहां पर मतों की गणना में सबसे ज्यादा समय लगेगा, जबकि अनूपपुर में सबसे कम सिर्फ 18 राउंड की ही गिनती। पहला रिजल्ट अनूपपुर से आएगा। सबसे कम उम्मीदवार नेपानगर में 3 ही हैं। 69.68% मतगणना हुई प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर उपचुनाव 2020 में 69.68% वोटिंग हुई।

