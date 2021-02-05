पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उज्जैन V/S खजुराहो:कांग्रेस विधायकों की ट्रेनिंग खजुराहो में होगी, BJP के विधायकों का कैंप 12-13 फरवरी को उज्जैन में लगेगा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अगुवाई में बीजेपी विधायकों का ट्रेनिंग कैंप 13 व 14 को उज्जेन में आयोजित किया गया है। जबकि कांग्रेस विधायक खजुराहों में ट्रेनिंग लेगे। इसकी तारीख पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ तय करेंगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की अगुवाई में बीजेपी विधायकों का ट्रेनिंग कैंप 13 व 14 को उज्जेन में आयोजित किया गया है। जबकि कांग्रेस विधायक खजुराहों में ट्रेनिंग लेगे। इसकी तारीख पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ तय करेंगे।
  • नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के साथ मिशन 2023 की तैयारी में जुटी दोनों पार्टियां
  • 22 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहे बजट सत्र में सत्ता-विपक्ष पर वार-पलटवार की बनेगी रणनीति

मार्च-अप्रैल में प्रस्तावित नगरीय निकाय चुनाव और 2023 में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस और बीजेपी अपने विधायकों को ट्रेनिंग देने जा रही हैं। कांगेस ने अपने विधायकों की ट्रेनिंग करने का ऐलान कर दिया है। कांग्रेस अपने विधायकों को खजुराहो लेकर जाएगी। जबकि बीजेपी का कैंप 12-13 फरवरी को उज्जैन में लगेगा। पहले यह 13 व 14 फरवरी को पचमढ़ी में आयोजित किया जा रहा था, लेकिन होटल व रिसार्ट खाली नहीं होने के कारण इसे उज्जैन में करने का निर्णय गया है। हालांकि कांग्रेस ने तारीखों का ऐलान अभी नहीं किया है।
कांग्रेस सूत्रों ने बताया कि पार्टी के नेता विधायकों को ट्रेनिंग देकर चुनावी रणनीति को अंतिम रूप देंगे। विधायकों को सरकार के खिलाफ आक्रामक रुख अख्तियार कर जनता के बीच जाने, निकाय चुनाव में एकजुट होकर लड़ने, किसानों और जनता से जुड़े मुद्दों को उठाने के विषयों पर ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी ने कहा है कि कांग्रेस में विधायकों के प्रशिक्षण की तैयारी चल रही है। फिलहाल तारीख तय नहीं है। जल्द ही प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ तारीख तय करेंगे।
दूसरी तरफ बीजेपी का विधायकों को नैतिक शिक्षा और व्यक्तिगत प्रबंधन की शिक्षा देने के लिए उज्जैन में 13-14 फरवरी को 2 दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण शिविर होने जा रहा है। इसमें 'मिशन 2023' (अगला विधानसभा चुनाव) की रणनीति और 22 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहे विधानसभा के बजट सत्र में विधायकों की भूमिका तय करने पर फोकस रहेगा। यह प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह की पहल पर बनाया गया है। दरअसल, 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में मिली हार से सबक लेते हुए मध्य प्रदेश बीजेपी अभी से अगले विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारी में लग गई है। इसके लिए भाजपा ऐसी रणनीति बना रही है, जिससे कि 2023 तक प्रदेश से कांग्रेस का पूरी तरह से सफाया किया जा सके।
खास बात यह है कि बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा के साथ उनकी पूरी कार्यकारिणी भी इसमें मौजूद रहेगी। सत्ता और संगठन के बीच बेहतर समन्वय भी इस आयोजन की एक वजह है। पार्टी सूत्रों ने बताया कि विधायकों की ट्रेनिंग के लिए 6 बिंदु तय किए गए हैं। इनमें विधानसभा सदन में विधायक की भूमिका और उनके अधिकार, मीडिया प्रबंधन, आपसी समन्वय, समय का प्रबंधन तथा पर्सनैलिटी डेवलपमेंट शामिल हैं। प्रशिक्षण सत्र में मुख्यमंत्री के अलावा सभी मंत्री दो दिन तक मौजूद रहेंगे।
सिंधिया समर्थक विधायक समझेंगे पार्टी की रीति-नीति
BJP के प्रशिक्षण वर्ग में नए और पुराने भाजपा के विधायकों को पार्टी की रीति-नीति से रूबरू कराया जाएगा। यह प्रशिक्षण वर्ग इस मायने में भी महत्वपूर्ण होगा कि इसमें कांग्रेस से दल बदल कर BJP में शामिल हुए सिंधिया समर्थक विधायक शामिल होंगे। सिंधिया समर्थक विधायकों को बीजेपी की नीति से रूबरू कराने के लिए यह प्रशिक्षण वर्ग खासा अहम होने वाला है।

