मध्यप्रदेश में पहली गौ-कैबिनेट:भोपाल से शिवराज सिंह चौहान वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से संबोधित करेंगे; रजिस्ट्री, वाहन और शराब पर सेस लगाने के विकल्पों पर भी होगा विचार

भोपाल23 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान आज पहली गौ-कैबिनेट वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से करेंगे।
  • पहले यह आगर में होने वाली थी, लेकिन बाद में मंत्रालय से ही करने का निर्णय लिया गया

मध्य प्रदेश की पहली गौ कैबिनेट की बैठक रविवार सुबह 11 बजे भोपाल स्थित मंत्रालय में होगी। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान आगर जाएंगे, जहां वे सालरिया स्थित गौ-अभ्यारण में सभा को संबोधित करेंगे। पहले गौ-कैबिनेट की बैठक गौ-अभयारण्य में ही होना थी, लेकिन इसका स्थान परिवर्तन हो गया है। इससे पहले, सीएम शिवराज ने तिरुपति से ट्वीट कर कहा था कि कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक गौ-अभयारण्य में होगी।

गायों को खाना खिलाते मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान। उन्होंने यह फोटो ट्वीट किया है।
इसके अलावा गौ संरक्षण के लिए शिवराज सरकार गाय टैक्स (काऊ सेस) लगाने पर भी विचार कर रही है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने इसके संकेत दिए हैं। बता दें कि इसी तरह का टैक्स लगाने का मसौदा कमलनाथ सरकार में भी अफसरों ने तैयार किया था। शिवराज सरकार भी ऐसे ही विकल्पों के जरिए गायों के भरण-पोषण की तैयारी कर रही है।

अंतर सिर्फ इतना है कि कमलनाथ सरकार महंगी कारों, स्टाम्प ड्यूटी और टोल प्लाजा की फीस बढ़ाकर गौ-शालाओं का निर्माण करना चाहती थी, लेकिन शिवराज सरकार गायों के चारे-भूसे की स्थाई व्यवस्था करने के लिए रजिस्ट्री, वाहन और शराब पर सेस लगाने के विकल्पों पर विचार कर रही है।

दूसरे राज्यों के बड़े संचालकों को बुलाया गया

पशुपालन मंत्री प्रेमसिंह पटेल ने बताया कि आगर के गौ अभयारण्य में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने रविवार दोपहर 1 बजे पहुंचेंगे। इस अवसर पर दिल्ली, हरियाणा, राजस्थान के गौशालाओं के संचालकों व बड़ी संस्थाओं के संचालकों को बुलाया गया है। वे बताएंगे कि गौ शालाओं को कैसे आत्मनिर्भर बनाया जा सकता है और सरकार को क्या कदम उठाने चाहिए।

राज्य में करीब डेढ़ हजार गौ शालाएं

प्रदेश में करीब डेढ़ हजार गौ-शालाएं हैं, जिनमें 1.80 लाख गायों को रखा गया है। पिछली कमलनाथ सरकार ने बजट में प्रति गाय 20 रुपए का आवंटन किया था। पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष में पशुपालन विभाग का बजट 132 करोड़ रुपए रखा था, जबकि 2020-21 में तो यह सीधे 11 करोड़ रुपए हो गया, यानी लगभग 90 फीसदी की कटौती कर दी गई।

