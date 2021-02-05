पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मध्यप्रदेश में बस हादसा:आमतौर पर सुबह चलने वाली बसें खाली चलती हैं, लेकिन रेलवे की परीक्षा के कारण बस परीक्षार्थियों से भरी हुई थी

घटनास्थल पर बस को निकालने के बाद लापता शवों की तलाश की जा रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटनास्थल पर बस को निकालने के बाद लापता शवों की तलाश की जा रही है।
  • 35 सीटर बस में सबसे ज्यादा युवा थे, परीक्षा देने जा रहे थे

सीधी में नहर में गिरी जबलनाथ ट्रैवल्स की बस अगर अपना रूट नहीं बदलती तो लोगों की जान नहीं जाती। छुहिया घाटी से होकर बस रोजाना सतना के लिए जाती थी। मंगलवार की सुबह जाम लगे होने की वजह से ड्राइवर ने बस का रूट बदलकर नहर का रास्ता पकड़ और यह हादसा हो गया। सीधी से सतना के बीच चलने वाली बसें सुबह के समय खाली हो जाती हैं। मंगलवार को एनटीपीसी का एग्जाम था। रीवा और सतना में परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे। 32 सीटर बस में ज्यादा युवा ही थे, वह परीक्षा देने रीवा और सतना आ रहे थे।

पढ़िए पूरी खबर...जाम की वजह से बस ने रूट बदला और रास्ते में इंतजार कर रही थी मौत

नेशनल हाईवे-39 स्थित छुहिया घाटी में जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे और पत्थर पड़े होने की वजह से हमेशा जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। यहां घंटों जाम में वाहन फंसे रहते हैं। यही वजह थी कि डाइवर बस को जल्दी ले जाने की चक्कर में रूट बदल दिया। सात लोगों को बचाया जा चुका है। जिसमें तीन लड़कियां और चार लड़के हैं। इन सात लोगों में से कुछ को रीवा और कुछ को सतना भेजा गया है। इनके पैरेंट्स बस के अंदर थे। उनके शव निकाले जा रहे हैं।

सीधी बस हादसे में शशांक सिंह ने की सतना RTO को निलंबित करने की मांग
पूर्व लोकसभा प्रत्याशी शशांक सिंह ने कहा कि बस की परमिशन नहीं थी फिर भी दौड़ रही थी। ये लापरवाही सतना RTO की है। सतना RTO को फौरन निलंबित कर देना चाहिए व मृतकों को सरकार मुआवजा दें। जल संसाधन मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट और राज्यमंत्री रामखेलावन पटेल सीधी घटनास्थल पहुंच गए हैं। रीवा जोन आईजी उमेश जोगा, डीआईजी अनिल सिंह कुशवाह, एसपी सीधी पंकज कुमावत, एसपी रीवा राकेश सिंह सहित भारी पुलिस बल और कलेक्टर सीधी सहित प्रशासनिक अमला मौके पर मौजूद हैं।

