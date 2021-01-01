पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Madhya Pradesh Tableau Will Not Be Seen This Time, Theme Rejected From Center

तीन साल में ऐसा पहली बार:इस बार नहीं दिखेगी मध्य प्रदेश की झांकी, केंद्र से थीम नामंजूर

भोपाल2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: प्रवीण पाण्डेय
दिल्ली में राजपथ पर होने वाली परेड में इस बार मध्यप्रदेश की झांकी नहीं दिखेगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली में राजपथ पर होने वाली परेड में इस बार मध्यप्रदेश की झांकी नहीं दिखेगी।
  • आत्मनिर्भर मप्र की थीम पर झांकी तैयार करने का प्रस्ताव भेजा था पर जवाब नहीं आया

गणतंत्र दिवस के अ‌वसर पर दिल्ली में राजपथ पर होने वाली परेड में इस बार मध्यप्रदेश की झांकी नहीं दिखेगी। ऐसा तीन साल बाद हो रहा है। दरअसल, ये झांकियां विशेष थीम पर बनाई जाती हैं। इसका निर्माण कार्य देखने वाले मप्र माध्यम के महाप्रबंधक हेमंत वायंगणकर ने बताया कि प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से आत्म निर्भर मध्य प्रदेश थीम पर झांकी तैयार करने का प्रस्ताव केंद्र सरकार को भेजा गया था।

लेकिन, केंद्र से इस पर कोई जवाब नहीं आया। माध्यम के अधिकारियों ने भी केंद्र से इस पर फॉलोअप नहीं लिया। इसलिए झांकी तैयार नहीं हो सकी। बता दें कि रक्षा मंत्रालय की ओर से हर वर्ष देश के सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों से झांकी निर्माण के लिए प्रस्ताव आमंत्रित किए जाते है।

इसमें राज्यों को प्रस्ताव में थीम के अलावा झांकी का स्केच या डिजाइन भेजना होता है। जिसे उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी निरीक्षण करने के बाद झांकी निर्माण किए जाने पर सहमति देती है।

